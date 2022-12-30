Valentine season is underway, at least in Loveland, the nation's so-called "Sweetheart City." The city unveiled details for the 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing Program. This year's program features this poem:Travel by train, by letter or cardMy love note will find you, wherever you are.Via Sweetheart City my message departsAnd speeds on its journey straight to your heart. Volunteers mark Valentine's cards with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination. To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope to:Postmaster - Attention Valentine Remailing446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible.LINK: Valentine's Day Re-mailing Program Information

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO