Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK

Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Why Colorado’s Red Mountain Ghost Town Can Be Hard to Identify

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The old mining community located in Colorado's Red Mountain Mining District might be one of the best places in the state to explore several ghost towns that are all located close to each other.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal

A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO

