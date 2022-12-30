Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.

