ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Home’s doorbell camera helps identify Surprise arson suspect

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R72tj_0jzaIu9r00

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson investigation that a doorbell camera at the targeted home captured on video, Surprise police said.

Justin Winjum has been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Surprise police responded Dec. 23 to a home near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue for the report of an arson. They collected a video recording from the doorbell of the victim’s home.

“This video showed the suspect using an unidentified flammable accelerant to start the front door of the victim’s home on fire,” police said in a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kmOs_0jzaIu9r00

Photos of the suspect were posted to the Surprise Police Department’s social media platforms, and dozens of tips came in to help identify the suspect, authorities said.

The tips, coupled with additional evidence gathered by detectives, led to the identification of Winjum, they said.

A motive remains unknown.

The investigation continues, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477); or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police, reference incident number No. 221204221.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

West Valley massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately

PHOENIX — A West Valley licensed massage therapist was arrested last week on suspicion of touching clients inappropriately, authorities said. Christopher Esteen, 43, of Buckeye, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Valley school threats a concern for police in new year

PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, 2 children injured after 3-vehicle crash in Phoenix on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX — A 72-year-old woman is dead and two children were seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Phoenix on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road and found Faila Butunga with life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy