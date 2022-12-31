Home’s doorbell camera helps identify Surprise arson suspect

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson investigation that a doorbell camera at the targeted home captured on video, Surprise police said.

Justin Winjum has been charged with one count of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Surprise police responded Dec. 23 to a home near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue for the report of an arson. They collected a video recording from the doorbell of the victim’s home.

“This video showed the suspect using an unidentified flammable accelerant to start the front door of the victim’s home on fire,” police said in a release.

Photos of the suspect were posted to the Surprise Police Department’s social media platforms, and dozens of tips came in to help identify the suspect, authorities said.

The tips, coupled with additional evidence gathered by detectives, led to the identification of Winjum, they said.

A motive remains unknown.

The investigation continues, and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477); or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police, reference incident number No. 221204221.