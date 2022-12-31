Read full article on original website
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo
The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
New Year's Day car crash claims Daniel Lewis after he dies driving home from Corrigin hotel
Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Lewis, 21, who died when his Holden Colorado rolled off Corrigin South Road in Western Australia on New Year's Day after leaving a party at 1am.
Missing girl, 9, who vanished from her York home on New Year’s Eve found safe and well
A NINE-year-old girl who vanished from her home this morning has been found safe and well. Schoolgirl Leila was last seen in the Foxwood area of York at around 11am on December 31, police said. She was described as 4ft 11in, with long auburn hair and wearing glasses with a...
Teen charged in fatal shooting of student who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home.On Thursday, Houston Christian University student Marissa Dikeman was with two of her coworkers and friends in her home. The teenager’s grandfather said she got out of work around 7:30pm and went home to take down decorations with these friends, according to ABC13.One of those reported friends, Cayman Wilson, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at Ms Dikeman.Deputies told the outlet that the shooting happened around 9pm in the...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.Procession taking place in #Brackenridge for Police Chief Justin McIntire who was killed today while...
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
16-year-old NJ boy fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
A New Jersey man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy early Sunday, according to officials.
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops
The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday. The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
14 Dead, Two Dozen Escape After Gunmen Attack Mexico Prison
14 people were killed and at least 24 inmates escaped after gunmen opened fire at a prison in Mexico early Sunday morning. In a statement obtained by ABC News, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said gunfire erupted between an unspecified number of individuals and guards after several armored vehicles arrived at a state prison in Ciudad Juárez around 7 a.m., NPR reports. Juárez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar informed local media that these gunmen managed to enter the prison.
Heartbroken Bride Breaks Down in Tears at Wedding After Finding Stranger Sitting in Seat Meant for Deceased Son
As Becky Turney walked down the aisle on her wedding day, she couldn't help but feel a sense of sadness and emptiness. Just two days earlier, her beloved son had tragically passed away in a car accident.
Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff
Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
