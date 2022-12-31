Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Related
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
bkreader.com
450 Children in Brooklyn Shelters Receive a Book and Pajamas This Holiday Season
Hundreds of kids living in shelters throughout Brooklyn neighborhoods will receive children’s books and pajamas through a private-public partnership between Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso’s city-affiliated charitable organization Brooklyn for All, Inc., Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Book Bodega and Target. “Every child should be able to enjoy the...
bkreader.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car, Injured on Gateway Dr in East New York
According to authorities, a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle in the East New York area of Brooklyn on Monday morning, January 2nd. The collision happened at around 10:37 a.m. Official reports show that an unidentified person was walking at or […] Click here to view original web page...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Noise Pollution Has Reached New Heights
Park Slope Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon is urging Park Slope residents to submit a public comment regarding the recent uptick in noise pollution by helicopters, reports Patch. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Park Services are seeking local feedback until December 30 on a proposed new set of rules for New York Harbor tourist flights that many believe only make things worse for city dwellers.
bkreader.com
New Vision for Greenpoint Hospital Campus Secures $66M for Affordable Housing, a Men’s Shelter
The Greenpoint Hospital campus redevelopment is now underway as the project secures $66 million in financing for its first phase. “We take great pride in developing leading-edge permanent and transitional housing for all New Yorkers and today we are one step closer to transforming this campus into nearly 557 affordable homes in East Williamsburg with a new 200-bed shelter, open space, and community spaces to complement the neighborhood,” said Aaron Koffman, president of the Hudson Companies.
bkreader.com
Tenants Frustrated after Gushing Water Floods into East Flatbush Apartments
Tenants in Brooklyn are frustrated a week after flooding waters cascaded down into several apartments, ruining their homes and their possessions. The gushing water came out of nowhere at a new building on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush. Resident Sabrina Clery said she heard the rush […] Click here to...
bkreader.com
New Report: Brooklyn Has The Highest Rates of Hepatitis A, B and C, Citywide
Brooklyn has the highest percentage of people reported with hepatitis A, B and C, according to a brand new report of 2021 statistics from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. You don’t want hepatitis. It’s a viral liver infection spread through bodily fluids. While highly treatable...
bkreader.com
FDNY Appoints First Black Chief of Emergency Services
The FDNY has appointed their first Black chief to lead New York City’s emergency medical services, reports The Daily News. On Friday, FDNY officials confirmed that Deputy Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Michael Fields is now set to replace retiring Chief Lillian Bonsignore, the first woman and openly gay EMS leader, on Jan. 1.
bkreader.com
Crooks Rob PLG Jewelry Store of Over $100K in Goods
Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police said […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
bkreader.com
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building
The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
bkreader.com
Citymeals on Wheels Delivers 4,232 Christmas Meals to the Elderly in Brooklyn
This holiday season, Citymeals on Wheels prepared and delivered more than 16,000 holiday meals to homebound elderly New Yorkers. This included 4,232 Christmas dinners delivered in Brooklyn this year. “For four decades, Citymeals has nourished the bodies and souls of homebound elderly New Yorkers. Today, hundreds of dedicated volunteers are...
Comments / 0