The Greenpoint Hospital campus redevelopment is now underway as the project secures $66 million in financing for its first phase. “We take great pride in developing leading-edge permanent and transitional housing for all New Yorkers and today we are one step closer to transforming this campus into nearly 557 affordable homes in East Williamsburg with a new 200-bed shelter, open space, and community spaces to complement the neighborhood,” said Aaron Koffman, president of the Hudson Companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO