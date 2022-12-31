Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Know this about the state of BTC as you occupy trade positions in 2023
A few on-chain data suggest further price downsides in 2023. Upon assessing Bitcoin’s [BTC] investment trends of 2022, investors could have to think before going deeper into the BTC pool. According to CryptoQuant analyst Wenry BTC holders should brace for a further decline in value in 2023. Starting off...
ambcrypto.com
$250 stands in the way of Binance Coin bulls- is a breakout imminent?
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The resistance in the $250-$260 region would need to be broken for short-term bulls to enter the market with some confidence. Bitcoin did not initiate a longer-term trend as...
ambcrypto.com
Is Polkadot at the brink of its next bull run? These DOT metrics suggest…
Polkadot released its weekly roundup, in which CMF and MACD looked bullish. However, development activity registered a decline. On 2 January, Polkadot [DOT] published a roundup of the network’s notable announcements over the last few days. The most prominent updates included Astar Network’s integration with Coinhub, which would help Astar increase its user base.
ambcrypto.com
BCH’s closing price of 2022 had this BTC connection, will 2023 be any different?
However, BCH witnessed a growth in coin distribution. Bitcoin Cash [BCH], was trading at $97.74 as of 31 December and closed 2022 at a two-year trading low, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Also impacted by the severe decline in the cryptocurrency market during the year, BCH’s value dropped by 77%.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin investors may have to wait for the ball to appear in BTC’s court. Here’s why…
New data and analysis suggested that the bear market might sustain for a while. Bitcoin metrics and market indicators also painted a bearish picture for BTC. The new year was not as promising as the Bitcoin [BTC] community expected. This was because the king coin didn’t manage to register gains in terms of its price.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
ambcrypto.com
XRP sees long positions hunted and a sharp reversal; here’s what can come next
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily timeframe charts of XRP have been bearishly biased since late October. The range formation in early November was respected, but another wave of selling is expected.
ambcrypto.com
SOL bulls try to conquer $10.15 but bearish momentum could take over. Here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana’s drop below $9.6 could trigger a state of panic in the market. Solana’s Open Interest too flashed bearish signs. Bitcoin [BTC] dipped below the $16.6k...
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Blue-Chip NFTs fell in value, but this Ape proved its mettle in the final days of 2022
BAYC displaced CryptoPunks to close the year as the NFT collection with the largest market capitalization. Closing 2022 at an index of 9,248 ETH, Blue Chip NFTs suffered a drop in value, data from NFTGo revealed. Blue Chip NFTs are a subcategory of the broader NFT market that is considered...
ambcrypto.com
A recap of Polygon on-chain milestones related to its prediction markets
Polygon is set for a clearer path for investors, thanks to prediction markets. MATIC’s whale activity has also slowed down in the last week of December. 2022 was a great year for Polygon and MATIC as far as partnerships and developments are concerned. The only letdown was the bearish market conditions. But can 2023 turn out more favorable on multiple fronts?
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche investors could witness an eventful start to 2023 thanks to these…
AVAX witnessed growth in its GameFi ecosystem in 2022. Metrics and market indicators suggested a continued price surge in the days to come. Avaxholic, a popular Twitter account that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, recently revealed the most recent developments. ODOS, for example, announced a new integration with...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
ambcrypto.com
Key lessons from Bitcoin [BTC] in 2022 and what to expect in 2023
Navigating the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, has been a rough rollercoaster in 2022. That chapter is now closed and we have now entered into new unchartered territory. Every crypto enthusiast and their dog are now wondering whether 2023 will bring good tidings or whether it will turn out worse than 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Can ApeCoin holders bank on 2023 as the year of the APE? This data suggests…
The NFTs associated with APE witnessed improvements as well. In a recent post made by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, it was stated that the number of unique addresses holding APE grew substantially over the last year. Are your APE holdings flashing green? Check the profit calculator. Since March 2022,...
ambcrypto.com
What FTX had to do with Alameda’s bad XRP bet
Alameda made big losses during the 2018 crypto crash. SBF was seeking new lenders since the start of 2019 and even sponsored Binance Blockchain Week for the same purpose. FTX was founded after SBF was inspired by the failures of crypto exchanges in 2019. The FTX and Alameda tale continue...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing why LTC whales stood on thin ice despite Litecoin’s 2022 performance
Litecoin processed 39 million transactions in 2022. It saw over 50 million unique wallet addresses, however at press time, LTC lost more than half of its value. Litecoin [LTC], the decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency network closed the 2022 trading year with over 39 million transactions completed on it. Despite the general...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin slips beneath $16.7k, but here are two support levels to watch out for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure of Bitcoin was bearish on higher timeframes. December’s lows at $16,256 could be tagged before a move higher, but should you buy the dip?
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche: Everything you need to know about AVAX and its latest development
AVAX’s RSI was oversold, at press time, which was somewhat of a bullish signal. However, the major market indicators suggested that selling pressure was imminent. Avalanche [AVAX] made quite a name for itself on 30 December when it announced that Dua.com, a SocialFi, had chosen Avalanche to build its “Fi”. Dua.com is a global social network established to connect people of all ethnicities, races, and faiths from all over the world.
Comments / 0