Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.

The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the final homestand of the season as they host the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon.

It's a battle between backup quarterbacks for the second week in a row as third-round pick Desmond Ridder draws his third career start. He'll face David Blough, who will start his first NFL game since 2019.

Blough played in five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, including a start on Thanksgiving Day. He was with the Lions up until this year's training camp, but he was cut after struggling during the preseason.

Blough is the fourth different starting quarterback in as many weeks for the Cardinals, who have been plagued with injuries to Kyler Murray (torn ACL) and Colt McCoy (concussion).

The Falcons are seeking their first win since Nov. 20 after going winless in December.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's game ...

What : Arizona Cardinals (4-11) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

When : Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

National TV : FOX

Radio : 92.9-FM The Game

Moneyline : ARIZONA (+165) | ATLANTA (-200)

Spread : ARI +3.5 (-110) | ATL -3.5 (-110)

Total : 41– Over: (-118) | Under: 41 (-110)

Tickets VIA SI TICKETS

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
