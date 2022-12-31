ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Local Firefighters Compete in Food Drive Challenge

The third annual Tri-County Fire Department Food Drive Challenge is happening January 21 and local firefighters are already collecting donations to win the trophy for their station. This year’s competitors are Tavares Station 28, Mount Dora Station 34 and Eustis Station 22. “It’s a friendly competition,” Chief James Dickerson...
