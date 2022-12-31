Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
NHL
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks 5-2
Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2
NHL
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers hit the road; Watch parties in Florida
The Florida Panthers enter this week looking to pick up some much-needed points. Sitting at 16-18-4, the Panthers will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday before hitting the road for games against the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars on Friday and Sunday, respectively. With 44 games left to play,...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
DeBrusk gets his 1st 2 outdoor goals for Bruins in Winter Classic victory
BOSTON -- The first time Jake DeBrusk played in an NHL outdoor game, the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, he thought about what he would do if he scored, pictured it in his mind. When he didn't come close to scoring in that game or when he again played outside at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21, 2021, he gave up on the idea.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ring in New Year Versus Sharks
Chicago returns back to the United Center following a three-game roadtrip to face San Jose. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to start the new year off right with a matchup against the Sharks at the United Center...
NHL
Kraken players pumped up for 2024 Winter Classic announcement
Seattle will host NHL's marquee outdoor event next season against Golden Knights. Welcome to outdoor hockey, Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Kraken will host the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and players were pumped up about it. "I've never played in an outdoor game...
Indiana Pacers led by balance and reserves in win over Toronto Raptors
The Pacers have won six of their last seven games and are rolling to open the new year
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
NHL
O'Reilly, Tarasenko placed on injured reserve by Blues
Center has broken foot, will be reevaluated in 6 weeks; forward sidelined at least 4 by hand injury. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko were placed on injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Monday. O'Reilly, a center, has a broken foot and will be reevaluated in six weeks. The...
Comments / 0