Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
explore venango
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
explore venango
Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
explore venango
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
explore venango
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
explore venango
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
yourdailylocal.com
Edinboro Man Charged in Drug Bust
WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man was arrested in a Warren County Drug Task Force raid on Friday, Dec. 30. Matthew J. Kemper, 27, of Edinboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
explore venango
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty to a Felony For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man pled guilty today to the felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Mercer County man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle while drunk
A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
Missing Crawford County woman found deceased
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Box Trailer
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin responded to a location on May Avenue in Titusville, Crawford County, to investigate the theft of a box trailer. According to a release issued on Monday, January 2, a white 1992 J.C. Penney box...
explore venango
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
explore venango
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
Comments / 0