bigcountry1077.com
Colleen Hilbert-Hennings, 92, of Hartley
Funeral services for 92-year-old Colleen Hilbert-Hennings of Hartley will be Friday, January 6th, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge...
Mary Newton, 99, of Spirit Lake Formerly of Okoboji
Services for 99-year-old Mary Newton of Spirit Lake, formerly of Okoboji, will be Friday, January 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake with burial at St. Margaret’s Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Robinson Funeral Home...
Bryan Steven, 72, of Spencer
Funeral services for 72-year-old Bryan Steven of Spencer will be Thursday, January 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Wayne Rossman, 95, of Hartley
A Celebration of Life Gathering for 95-year-old Wayne Rossman of Hartley will be Wednesday, January 4th from 3-7pm at the Hartley Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5-7pm.
Spencer Mayor Reflects on 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars is reflecting on the year just passed. He tells KICD News the city’s most significant move in 2022 might be the purchase of 44 acres at the North Y. Bomgaars says the 25th street sewer project is similarly important for...
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
Goodlow Appointed to Role of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A new leader has formally been named to fill a vacancy in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office. Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodlow was formally appointed to the top spot Tuesday morning after serving in an interim position for the last several weeks. The opening...
Area Boards of Supervisors Hold Annual Organizational Session
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The first business day of the new year is a busy one for many groups including county government bodies as they hold their annual organizational meeting. The first step for the Board of Supervisors in each county is to name a chairperson for the coming. Clay...
