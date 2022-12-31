Read full article on original website
ophthalmologytimes.com
Imaging shows ocular changes in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
The research team reported a few differences in patients that included a decreased mean vessel density at the deep vascular complex of the macula, a decreased mean subfoveal choroidal thickness, and an increase in the size of the foveal avascular zone. Patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) have different...
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
allnurses.com
Talking About Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth: SIBO
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. So many things can happen to our bodies when the bacteria levels are interrupted. Our bodies are protected by what we call good bacteria, but when there is an overgrowth or severe decrease, things get tricky. This is what happens in the patient diagnosed with SIBO. The small intestine’s job is to absorb the nutrients from the food that we eat. The 1000+ types of gut bacteria help provide nutrients to our bodies as well as aid in the absorption of potassium, digesting cellulose, etc.2.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
appenmedia.com
Early symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease
First described in 1817 as the “shaking palsy,” Parkinson’s disease (PD) is now recognized as the second most common neurodegenerative condition. Researchers estimate that about 10 million people worldwide are living with the disease. Americans comprise approximately 1 million of these individuals, with 60,000 more in the United States anticipated to receive the diagnosis each year. These harrowing numbers are expected to increase over the current decade. Moreover, with the subsequent greater need for specialized PD care to address these populations, only 54 neurologists per year successfully “match” into a U.S. movement disorders training program to become PD experts, based on training data spanning the past five years.
Medical News Today
What to know about Coffin-Lowry syndrome
Coffin-Lowry syndrome (CLS) is a rare genetic condition that typically causes intellectual disability in infants. Physical symptoms of CLS may also include certain head and facial characteristics, short stature, and decreased muscle tone. The symptoms and severity of CLS can vary, and most people develop symptoms as newborns or infants....
studyfinds.org
Stress speeds up vision loss by causing eye cells to die faster, study shows
IRVINE, Calif. — Constant stress can make your eyesight worse over time, reports a recent mouse study. The new research finds that repeated stress ages cells in the eyes, causing them to die off sooner. All cells age, and the ones in your eye are no exception. But the...
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment.
New treatment options for people with drug-resistant epilepsy
An estimated 65 million people worldwide have epilepsy, and one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. Most of these people are able to control their seizures with medications, but approximately 30% to 40% have what’s called drug-resistant or medically refractory epilepsy, in which they don’t respond to standard anti-seizure medications.
Neuroscientists developed a blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer's diagnosis
Neuroscientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine developed a new test to identify a sign of Alzheimer's disease neurodegeneration in a blood sample, according to a press release. Called "brain-derived tau" (BD-tau), the biomarker is specific to neurodegenerations related to Alzheimer's disease, and it reportedly outperforms currently used...
A promising new Covid pill shows key advantages over Paxlovid in trial
A new antiviral pill for Covid was found to be as effective as Paxlovid at curbing mild to moderate illness among people at high risk of severe disease in a Phase 3 trial in China. The results, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the treatment...
Brain's immune cells could help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease
BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease. These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain. Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.
NOLA.com
Here's what disease does to brain, signs to look for: Alzheimer's Q&A
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness. While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and...
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
scitechdaily.com
The Unseen Effects of Childhood Obesity: New Research Finds Connection With Poor Brain Health
According to new research using MRI data from the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States, higher weight and body mass index (BMI) in pre-adolescence are associated with poor brain health. The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society...
2minutemedicine.com
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
ophthalmologytimes.com
NIH researchers use 3D bioprinting to create eye tissue
The technique provides model for studying genesis of age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases. The outer blood-retina barrier is the interface of the retina and the choroid, including Bruch's membrane and the choriocapillaris. (Images courtesy of the National Eye Institute) Scientists used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to...
In a first, human brain organoids placed in the mouse cortex react to visual stimuli
Engineers and neuroscientists at the University of California, San Diego have shown for the first time that mice implanted with human brain organoids have functional connectivity to their cortex and respond to external sensory stimuli. A novel experimental setup that combines transparent graphene microelectrode arrays and two-photon imaging allowed researchers...
