Lori Sturm of Glidden
Lori Jean Sturm, age 64, of rural Glidden, IA, gained her wings on January 1, 2023 with her loving family by her side after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Pastor Rick Hamilton officiating.
Richard Klein Obituary
Richard (Dick) Harold Klein was born on November 3, 1942, the youngest of six children born to Alfons and Marcella Klein. Dick grew up on a farm outside of Earling, Iowa and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating in 1960. He went on to the Universal Technical Institute in Omaha for year to become an Electrician.
Louise Klocke of Carroll
Louise Klocke, 97 of Carroll, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Casket Bearers will be Louises’ Family. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Leta Kruse of Glidden
Leta (Bushman) Kruse, age 103, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Addington Place in Carroll surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Glidden with Pastor Alan Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden.
SMCH Auxiliary Donates Another $50,000 To Hospital Expansion Project
The Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) Auxiliary closed 2022 with a substantial donation to the hospital to assist with the ongoing expansions and renovations to their Lake City facility. Last week, SMCH Auxiliary members presented the third installment of their $250,000 Putting People First” pledge. The group has contributed $50,000 each year since the hospital’s campaign launched in 2020 and now totals $150,000. Development, Marketing, and Volunteer Services Director Jesse Underwood says, “We are blessed as an organization to have a large group of volunteers who are passionate about their mission and helping us meet our goal. Our Auxiliary is an integral part of Stewart Memorial through a variety of activities, including community outreach and fundraising.” When completed, the $31 million project will triple the size of SMCH’s emergency department, create additional exam rooms, provide space for an air ambulance landing pad, and much more. Construction began in April 2021 and is slated for completion by the end of this calendar year.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cherokee, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cherokee. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder
FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
Carroll County DCAT Awards Seasons Center $1,200 For Respite Service Program
The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has been awarded $1,200 from the Carroll County DCAT Project to expand respite care services for local children and their families. The funding will provide a variety of services to patients who have experienced a history of mental health challenges or trauma. Seasons Center Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm says, “We are very grateful for the funding the Carroll County DCAT grant has provided us. For children, this project will allow them to practice and utilize social skills while participating in the respite event. In addition, Seasons providers will work with them to mentor positive interactions with peers, teach and support coping skills, and provide a safe space for them to learn, grow, and interact.” She notes the effort has the added benefit of providing parents or caregivers the ability to rest and recharge while a child is participating in the program. Learn more about the Seasons Center for Behavioral Health by logging on to www.seasonscenter.org or by calling 1-800-242-5101.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
House destroyed in New Year’s Day fire in Perry
Fire destroyed a house Sunday on the morning of New Year’s Day. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m. as fully engulfed. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated the residents of nearby houses in light of the risk...
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
CCSD Reconsideration Committee Meets Wednesday As They Reach Halfway Point Of Questioned Material Review
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) board-appointed Materials Reconsideration Committee meets tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss and vote on the next in a series of library books challenged by parents due to perceived objectionable content. Two books are on the docket: “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins and “Damsel” by Elana Arnold. The eight-person committee consists of teachers, media specialists, community members, and students. They will vote to determine if the materials in question are suitable to remain in the Carroll High School Library. The committee’s recommendation will be brought to the school board later this month for final approval. “Crank” and “Damsel” are the fourth and fifth books to be reviewed from the original 10 that concerned stakeholders listed. So far, the committee voted to recommend that reviewed materials remain on the library’s shelves, and the school board has approved those recommendations. The Jan. 4 meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Middle School Media Center. A copy of the agenda is included below.
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
I-Smile dental program gets kids into oral health care
I-Smile is a program helping Iowans connect to oral health care, which includes what we’ve always thought of as dental care but also includes the overall health of our gums, nutrition to promote healthy teeth and information about topics such as fluoride and sealants. Counties are grouped into small...
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
Study Shows Monthly Carroll Household Bills Below State And National Averages
A recently released study from a personal finance assistance company shows Carroll residents tend to pay less than the state and national averages for monthly utility and other bills. According to data collected by Doxo, households in Carroll spend approximately $1,581 per month on all household bills. The Doxo study tracked the 10 most common bill types, such as mortgage or rent, auto loans, utilities, cable and internet, and mobile phones. Their data shows the typical mortgage for Carroll households is $1,010 per month, while renters pay around $629 per month. Monthly utility costs in Carroll averaged $221, automobile loans around $425, and cable/internet bills at $86. As for how the local figures compare on a broader scale, Carroll’s monthly household bills are approximately 21.1 percent below the national average of $2,003 and 11.4 percent below the state average of $1,784. A link to the full report can be found included below.
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
