Read full article on original website
Related
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Tesla could still fall more than 60% if it's valued as a traditional automaker like Ford or General Motors, CIO says
Tesla is valued about eight times more than Ford and General Motors, even though it makes far fewer cars. Greenwich Capital CIO Vahan Janjigian told CNBC that Tesla would plummet if it's valued like a traditional automaker. Tesla saw its worst annual decline on record in 2022, falling more than...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
electrek.co
Tesla signs a new agreement to secure lithium supply
Tesla has signed a new updated agreement to secure lithium supply from Piedmont Lithium as automakers rush to secure battery material. In order to help accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Tesla has become increasingly involved in the raw material supply chain for battery cells. Despite only now starting the...
Volkswagen Recalling Popular Model to Replace Dangerous Airbags
In 1968, the Volkswagen Beetle was the best-selling car in the world. In that same tumultuous year, when Apollo 8 circled the moon and Boeing's (BA) - Get Free Report 747 first took to the air, Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report released The Love Bug, which featured the Beetle Herbie in the title role.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Upstart Chinese electric car brand delivered more cars than Nio in 2022
BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX?
The BMW iX has all the makings of a great electric vehicle. Does it have what it takes to compete with Tesla though? The post Does BMW Have a Tesla-Beater on Its Hands With the iX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Tesla fined $2.2 million in South Korea for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL — South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had...
Norway leads the world in EV adoption, records 80 percent EV sales in 2022
Norway is showing the world how it can adopt cleaner means of transportation. As the year came to a close, the country hit a new record of electric vehicle (EV) sales, as four in every five vehicles sold was an electric one, Electrek reported. This is a sharp rise in...
Hyundai Motor, Kia expect auto sales to jump nearly 10% in 2023
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) forecast on Tuesday that their combined global sales will jump nearly 10% in 2023, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to supply chain disruptions.
US News and World Report
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
Britain’s Auto Industry Is Down but Not Out
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. Curse globalization all you like, but it's a safe bet that what remains of England's automobile industry wouldn’t be here today without investments from around the world. Over the course of a week driving around Britain, we visited several enterprises that are not so much surviving as thriving, all thanks to foreign connections willing to open their wallets.
Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have said e-commerce giant Alibaba’s finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit in an important step forward after the government called off a planned IPO two years ago and ordered the firm to restructure. The China...
TechCrunch
Nvidia helps Hyundai, BYD, Polestar join the in-car gaming revolution
Nvidia’s in-car games offering comes as automakers sink more resources into so-called “software-defined vehicles,” in hopes of finding new sources of revenue beyond building, selling and financing cars, trucks and SUVs. While Tesla was the first to pioneer in-car gaming and recently added Steam games to its vehicles, other automakers have picked up the pace. A number of automakers, including Stellantis, announced at CES last year plans to add Amazon Fire TV streaming into upcoming vehicles. In October, BMW partnered with AirConsole to bring games to its BMW 7 series EVs this year.
Tesla Is Backtracking On Discounts And Free Supercharging Due To The Weather
Some Tesla customers are being told that they will miss out on the EV manufacturer's recent incentive offers due to poor weather, reports Auto Evolution. Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a discount of $3,750 to Model 3 and Model Y buyers if they ordered and took delivery of their cars before the end of the month. The offer also came with 10,000 free Supercharging miles, and then a week ago, Tesla increased the discount to $7,500. Again, the offer came with the proviso that the buyer would take delivery before the end of the year.
kalkinemedia.com
EVs make up 80 percent of new car sales in Norway
Electric vehicles accounted for almost four out of every five new car registrations in Norway last year, setting a new record, according to figures released Monday. Led by US carmaker Tesla, which topped the list with a 12.2 percent market share, 138,265 new electric cars were sold in the Scandinavian country last year, representing 79.3 percent of total passenger car sales, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said in a statement.
Comments / 0