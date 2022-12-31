Ahead of New Year, California Attorney General Reflects on Efforts to Protect and Defend California’s People and Resources in 2022 – Includes Sponsoring First-In-The-Nation Legislation to Safeguard Abortion Data Privacy

Read full article on original website
California Attorney General Announces $5 Billion Settlement Agreement with CVS to Address Opioid Crisis
January 3, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced California has signed onto a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that. the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The...
California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board Releases Report on 2021 Police Stop Data – Includes People Who Were Perceived as Black Were Searched at 2.2 Times the Rate of People Perceived as White
January 3, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (Board) today announced the release of its annual report on policing in California. The report. contains an analysis of the millions of vehicle and pedestrian stops conducted in 2021 by 58 law enforcement agencies in...
California First Snow Survey of 2022-2023 Shows December Storms Provided Big Snow Totals with More Systems, Flooding in Forecast - Statewide the Snowpack Is 174%% Of Average for This Date
DWR staff conduct the first media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on Jan. 3, 2023. January 3, 20233 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today conducted the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. Statewide the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date.
California Arts Council Announces Chelo Montoya and Vicki Estrada Named Chair and Vice Chair
January 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Arts Council elected members Chelo Montoya and Vicki Estrada to serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the Council, respectively, at a public meeting held on Thursday, December 8. A Los Angeles-based artist, educator, and cultural producer specializing in community...
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
January To April 2023 Fuels, Fire And Weather Assessment For Central And Southern California Report Finds Below Normal Precipitation Expected, Especially In January And February
• La Niña will continue through the winter, but is expected to weaken by late spring or Summer. • Temperatures will likely average above normal through April. • Below normal precipitation expected, especially in January and February. • The 2022 – 2023 winter “rainy season” will likely finish below...
