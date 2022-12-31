Ahead of New Year, California Attorney General Reflects on Efforts to Protect and Defend California’s People and Resources in 2022 – Includes Sponsoring First-In-The-Nation Legislation to Safeguard Abortion Data Privacy

DWR staff conduct the first media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada on Jan. 3, 2023. January 3, 20233 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today conducted the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. Statewide the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO