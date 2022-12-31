PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are charged with kidnapping after a jitney driver told police they threatened to kill her and forced her to drive away from a traffic stop while one of them held a gun to her head. Police pulled over the blue BMW sedan after it didn't use its turn signal and crossed the double yellow line on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood South last Tuesday night. According to the criminal complaint, police found the driver and two men later identified as Prentis Rose in the front passenger seat and Tyler Johnson in the back without seatbelts on. When police tried...

27 DAYS AGO