Read full article on original website
Related
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Suspended Washington, DC, police officers found guilty in death of 20-year-old man during police pursuit
Two suspended Washington, DC, officers have been found guilty on charges related to the death of a 20-year-old man during a 2020 police pursuit, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.
Footage released of police impersonator who shot teen, staffer at DC facility for youth awaiting trial
Police have released footage of a suspect who impersonated a police officer to gain entry to a Washington DC “sheltered home” for youth awaiting trial, shooting a 16-year-old boy and staff member.It was the first time such an attack had occured in DC at this type a location, the addresses of which are kept strictly confidential, authorities said.The incident took place just before 3pm on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Clay Street in Northeast DC, when a man wearing a vest emblazoned with “police” and a badge pretended to serve a warrant at the facility, according to the...
Police: 2 men forced jitney driver to flee traffic stop in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are charged with kidnapping after a jitney driver told police they threatened to kill her and forced her to drive away from a traffic stop while one of them held a gun to her head. Police pulled over the blue BMW sedan after it didn't use its turn signal and crossed the double yellow line on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood South last Tuesday night. According to the criminal complaint, police found the driver and two men later identified as Prentis Rose in the front passenger seat and Tyler Johnson in the back without seatbelts on. When police tried...
toofab.com
Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder
The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop
A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
Woman Attacks Husband At Airport After Finding Explicit Pics On His Phone
A woman was arrested for attacking her husband at a South Carolina airport after finding lewd images on his phone.
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
The rioter ran after a Capitol cop up the building's steps as senators huddled in a room nearby. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Doctor arrested for allegedly punching police officer during Jan 6 riot
A Massachusetts doctor was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on video during the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol.Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was captured on body camera footage striking a police officer on January 6 2021, a criminal complaint alleges.Ms Starer “is a practising physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts,” according to the complaint filed by an FBI special agent.Prosecutors say that she took part in Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally and was inside the Capitol wearing red clothing, including a Trump hat.Officials stated that video footage shows the suspect striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Man told kidnapped woman he would bite her neck, rip her throat out, Michigan cops say
Police said the man threatened the woman with his filed teeth.
Michigan man shot by motorist during botched carjacking: police
A 27-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week after he was reportedly in a shootout with the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat he allegedly attempted to carjack.
Eight Teenage Girls Swarmed A 59-Year-Old Man In Canada And Stabbed Him To Death, Police Said
An official motive wasn’t immediately released, but a police detective said the girls may have been trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the man.
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
14, 15, 16-year-olds charged after 2 armed robberies and carjacking in DC
WASHINGTON — Three teen boys have been arrested after three potentially violent incidents in Northeast and Southeast, D.C. A 14, 15 and 16-year-old were all arrested on armed robbery charges and the youngest teen was also charged with armed carjacking Wednesday. In both of the armed robberies, the teenagers...
5 Louisiana troopers accused of beating a Black driver to death in 2019 and covering it up have been charged
Ronald Greene's death kicked off a yearslong police cover-up, an AP investigation, and the Greene family's fight for justice.
Murder Arrest Leads To Unexpected Discovery Of Decomposing Pregnant Woman
Police sought 31-year-old Torrey Moore for the death of gas station employee Ayalew Wondimu, who was shot to death across the street from Moore's apartment. There, investigators found a pregnant woman in an advanced stage of decomposition. Maryland police got more than they bargained for when they went to arrest...
Mississippi Veterinarian Who Killed Two Cops Told Them She Was Being Followed
Mississippi veterinarian Amy Anderson allegedly pointed out an unrelated white pick-up truck in the motel parking lot before she shot Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Ofc. Branden Estorffe. The Mississippi veterinarian who engaged in a shoot-out with two police officers, killing them both, had told those officers...
Comments / 0