Washington State

The Independent

Footage released of police impersonator who shot teen, staffer at DC facility for youth awaiting trial

Police have released footage of a suspect who impersonated a police officer to gain entry to a Washington DC “sheltered home” for youth awaiting trial, shooting a 16-year-old boy and staff member.It was the first time such an attack had occured in DC at this type a location, the addresses of which are kept strictly confidential, authorities said.The incident took place just before 3pm on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Clay Street in Northeast DC, when a man wearing a vest emblazoned with “police” and a badge pretended to serve a warrant at the facility, according to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 men forced jitney driver to flee traffic stop in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are charged with kidnapping after a jitney driver told police they threatened to kill her and forced her to drive away from a traffic stop while one of them held a gun to her head. Police pulled over the blue BMW sedan after it didn't use its turn signal and crossed the double yellow line on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood South last Tuesday night. According to the criminal complaint, police found the driver and two men later identified as Prentis Rose in the front passenger seat and Tyler Johnson in the back without seatbelts on. When police tried...
toofab.com

Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder

The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
SILVER SPRING, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Cop overdoses after fentanyl exposure during traffic stop

A police officer in central Florida is expected to make a full recovery after an accidental exposure to fentanyl during a traffic stop caused her to overdose. Body camera footage of the incident was shared by Tavares Police Department, which also wrote a Facebook post detailing the quick work of fellow officers that likely saved Officer Courtney Bannick’s life.
TAVARES, FL
The Independent

Doctor arrested for allegedly punching police officer during Jan 6 riot

A Massachusetts doctor was arrested for allegedly punching a police officer on video during the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol.Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was captured on body camera footage striking a police officer on January 6 2021, a criminal complaint alleges.Ms Starer “is a practising physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts,” according to the complaint filed by an FBI special agent.Prosecutors say that she took part in Donald Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally and was inside the Capitol wearing red clothing, including a Trump hat.Officials stated that video footage shows the suspect striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS

