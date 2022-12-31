Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Valley Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
WLKY.com
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police said Tisby...
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
Semi-truck struck by train in Crestwood
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A semi-truck was hit by a train in Crestwood on Tuesday morning. The semi was reportedly stuck on the tracks when a train struck the vehicle, according to Oldham County Police. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue (KY-146). Oldham County...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in Shelby Park during the early morning hours of Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there they...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
WLKY.com
19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
hot96.com
EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring
A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads as family pleads for answers in deadly Henryville shooting
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
WLKY.com
28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified
The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed off Dixie Highway in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue, just off Dixie Highway. Officers arrived on scene to find a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
