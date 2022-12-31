ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Healthy dining on the First Monday of 2023

Monday January 2nd is a holiday by many, and the start of a diet change for others... here are some healthy start of 2023 alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Miami named an ‘LEED Gold City’ for tackling issues that impact climate change, resilience and environmental health

The City of Miami is now a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold City, joining more than 150 US. cities recognized for their efforts to meet “green” performance against metrics in energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, prosperity, and equitability. The LEED program was designed...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami gas prices rise during holiday week

Noticed all that traffic on the island and Miami over this past holiday week? Visitors and locals alike paid more to be in that traffic in the week that ended on Sunday, January 1st. Average gas prices in Miami rose $0.20.3 per gallon over the last week, now averaging $3.26...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

New Florida laws address everything from property insurance to toll road driving; local impact

A dozen new Florida laws went into effect on New Year's Day, with at least two or three that might have a direct effect on Key Biscayne residents. The new laws are intended to help stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safe, protect newborns, and provide discounts to drivers who consistently travel on Florida's long string of toll roads.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy