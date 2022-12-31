Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Healthy dining on the First Monday of 2023
Monday January 2nd is a holiday by many, and the start of a diet change for others... here are some healthy start of 2023 alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!...
islandernews.com
Wine & cheese event at The Golden Hog celebrates the Key Biscayne community
Our “Island Paradise” and its residents were the subject of a wine & cheese event hosted by Islander News and The Golden Hog. Over 100 residents joined the celebration, meant to thank the community for the support of both businesses. The event also served as a toy donation...
islandernews.com
Traditional Three Kings Parade event again expected to be a community hit in Key Biscayne
On the heels of Christmas comes the annual Three Kings Day, a celebration that takes place January 5 across the world as millions of people commemorate the arrival of Three Kings (Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar) to see the Baby Jesus. The Village of Key Biscayne for the past 10 years...
islandernews.com
Prominent Nova Southeastern scientist brings one-day Marine Biology camp for kids to Key Biscayne Beach Club
Schools may be out on January 23 for a teacher's work day, but area students will have a unique opportunity to learn a few lessons in marine biology from a prominent college professor who once hosted the PBS television series “Marine Aquarium World.”. Gerard Loisel, a science professor at...
islandernews.com
Lighter Side updates a few stories from 2022 and offers life-affirming advice to take into 2023
As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we’d like to update a few of the stories covered in the column this year. We began the year by talking with Parker Zuccarini, who was then an 8th grader at MAST Academy. At the time he was looking forward to high school as he figured out ways to balance sports and academics.
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
islandernews.com
Miami named an ‘LEED Gold City’ for tackling issues that impact climate change, resilience and environmental health
The City of Miami is now a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold City, joining more than 150 US. cities recognized for their efforts to meet “green” performance against metrics in energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, prosperity, and equitability. The LEED program was designed...
islandernews.com
Miami gas prices rise during holiday week
Noticed all that traffic on the island and Miami over this past holiday week? Visitors and locals alike paid more to be in that traffic in the week that ended on Sunday, January 1st. Average gas prices in Miami rose $0.20.3 per gallon over the last week, now averaging $3.26...
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Miami in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Miami using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
islandernews.com
New Florida laws address everything from property insurance to toll road driving; local impact
A dozen new Florida laws went into effect on New Year's Day, with at least two or three that might have a direct effect on Key Biscayne residents. The new laws are intended to help stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safe, protect newborns, and provide discounts to drivers who consistently travel on Florida's long string of toll roads.
