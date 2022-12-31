ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

George Hill (illness) probable for Bucks Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hill missed Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he is listed as probable. Expect him to play. In 30 games this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Huerter (back) available for Kings on Tuesday

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Huerter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Jazz. Huerter's Tuesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Woj: New Orleans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. After Williamson received an MRI on Tuesday, the Pelicans' star forward is expected to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role going forward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Joe Harris (knee) available Monday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets gaurd Joe Harris will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he landed on the injury report coming into the week. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) remains out on Tuesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson will miss his third straight game with left groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more time against a Bucks' team allowing 52.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Gafford's Tuesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) probable for Miami's Wednesday matchup

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin is expected to play on Wednesday after he was designated as probable. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 19.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL

