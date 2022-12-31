Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
ESPN star rips USC and Caleb Williams over vulgar fingernail message: 'They need to clean that s--- up'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley came under fire over the vulgar message the Heisman Trophy winner sent to Utah.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Sports world sends messages of support to Damar Hamlin following on-field cardiac arrest
Messages of support for Damar Hamlin have been pouring in from around the world of sport following the Buffalo Bills safety’s on-field collapse. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and fell onto his back moments after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game. The 24-year-old remains in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital.
Skip Bayless apologizes for tweet after Damar Hamlin’s collapse
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for hosting his FS1 show “Undisputed” Tuesday morning following a controversial tweet about a football player who suffered a medical emergency during a game. His co-host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, did not appear. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game during...
Second-Half Meltdown Dooms Virginia in 68-65 Loss at Pitt
The Cavaliers led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Panthers roared back behind a 45-point second half
New Mexico, last unbeaten team, falls to Fresno State
No. 21 New Mexico was toppled by Fresno State 71-67 on Tuesday night.
UW Medicine physicians react to Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest during Bills-Benegals game
SEATTLE — Across the nation, people are still reacting to what happened during Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills’ 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field just moments after a tackle. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
