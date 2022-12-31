ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
KTVZ

Sports world sends messages of support to Damar Hamlin following on-field cardiac arrest

Messages of support for Damar Hamlin have been pouring in from around the world of sport following the Buffalo Bills safety’s on-field collapse. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and fell onto his back moments after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game. The 24-year-old remains in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

Skip Bayless apologizes for tweet after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless apologized for hosting his FS1 show “Undisputed” Tuesday morning following a controversial tweet about a football player who suffered a medical emergency during a game. His co-host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, did not appear. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game during...

