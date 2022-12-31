It is no secret that Arsenal are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk with a view to signing Mykhaylo Mudryk and the league leaders, held at home by Newcastle on Tuesday, have submitted a low-ball offer of £53m which is almost certain to be rejected by the Ukrainian club. While the Emirates Stadium remains the most likely destination for the 21-year-old, Chelsea are waiting in the wings, ready to hijack the deal should negotiations collapse.

26 MINUTES AGO