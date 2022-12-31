Read full article on original website
Disabled passengers on Avanti trains say they have had to sit in toilets to get seat
One wheelchair user reported that pre-booked accessible spaces were filled with luggage and no staff were present
‘Radio silence’ from government on ending strikes, says RMT’s Mick Lynch
There has been “radio silence” from the government on preventing a fresh wave of strikes, according to rail union leader Mick Lynch – who accused ministers of “sitting on their hands”.Union chiefs have said that only a change in stance will end the rail dispute, as passengers prepare for five days of disruption this week because of fresh strikes by tens of thousands of workers.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.“We don’t want disruption,...
Train strikes: Union boss warns action may continue for months
Train strikes could continue for months more, the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned. Mick Lynch said the RMT union, which began its latest walkouts on Tuesday, had a mandate to take action up until May, and could "go further". People returning to work after the Christmas break...
Strike daily: How Wednesday 4 January’s walkouts will affect you
It might be a new year but for train travellers the advice will feel wearily familiar. On Wednesday, people are being told to once again travel only if "absolutely necessary" due to services being cancelled and disrupted. Only one in five trains is due to run. But it's not just...
Government needs to stop blocking rail dispute deal, RMT says
Strikes on the railways will continue until the Government stops “blocking” a deal to resolve a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, a union leader has warned.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said there was an “unprecedented level of ministerial interference” preventing a settlement.The Government has denied claims by unions that it is now the main stumbling block to ending the bitter dispute.A fresh wave of strikes this week will cause travel chaos as RMT members and drivers in Aslef stage walkouts.Around 40,000 RMT members on Network Rail and 14 train operating companies...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
10 of the best charity holiday stays in the UK
The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has fingers in pies with a surprisingly broad range of fillings. Not only does this esteemed 500-year-old institution own the city’s Surgeon’s Hall, an iconic William Playfair building completed in 1832 which houses the college’s headquarters, as well as the grippingly gruesome Surgeon’s Hall Museum. It also owns a four-star hotel just behind Surgeon’s Hall, the profits from which help provide training for surgeons worldwide in need of financial assistance. No one could argue that the 129-bedroom hotel is as eye-catching as Playfair’s classical-style design but a £1.8m overhaul a couple of years ago saw it become Edinburgh’s largest independent four-star hotel and it’s a comfortable choice for those looking to dip one toe into the city centre and another into climbing Arthur’s Seat.
Defiant Mick Lynch insists public BACKS five-day rail strikes which could last MONTHS
The RMT Union baron spoke out from a thin looking picket line at Euston this morning as rail bosses claimed that striking members have gone back to work after months of industrial action.
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
Rail strikes: Minister tells RMT to ‘hammer out a deal’
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) should get “off the picket line and round the negotiating table” as passengers face fresh disruption from strikes, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators stage two 48-hour walkouts starting on Tuesday and Friday.Drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.⚠️ Travelling this week? Strike action -...
No 10 optimistic that deal to end rail strikes can soon be reached
Downing Street has expressed optimism that a solution to the current wave of rail strikes could be imminent, after the chief negotiator for Network Rail said a deal was “in touching distance”. Fresh talks over the dispute, in which drivers and other staff were staging the first of...
RMT chief threatens rail strikes could continue beyond May – as it happened
LIVE – Updated at 15:18. Mick Lynch says strikes could carry on into spring unless a reasonable offer is made to the RMT union; transport secretary denies blocking a deal. Downing Street is hopeful that a deal to end the rail strikes could be possible. A No 10 source said that while issues remained to be sorted, it was viewed as the public sector dispute most likely to be resolved first, reports our political correspondent Peter Walker.
New year: Tributes to late Queen as UK fireworks welcome in 2023
The UK has celebrated the new year with firework displays and street parties for the first time fully since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Despite wet weather, partygoers were undeterred and took to the streets to usher in 2023. London's firework display, which featured a tribute to the late...
Ex-Royal Mail boss hits out at board for ‘confrontational path’ on strikes
The former Royal Mail boss Rico Back has launched a withering attack on the company’s board, saying its chief executive lacked experience and had mishandled talks with the Communication Workers Union that led to strikes and chaos in the run-up to Christmas. Royal Mail has been locked for months...
Fuel price hikes will punish drivers outside of London, Jeremy Hunt is warned
DRIVERS living outside London will bear the brunt of a fuel duty hike, Jeremy Hunt has been warned. People in the East Midlands would be the hardest hit. That’s because twice as much of their spending goes on filling up than those in the capital. Motorists could be stung...
