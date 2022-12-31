Read full article on original website
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon
Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega
During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...
Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom
-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Jim Ross Talks Vince McMahon Releasing Chyna From WWE Due To Her Demand For A Big Money Contract
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Chyna wanted a WWE contract worth $1 million and how she was let go by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as they could not give her the contract she wanted.
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Booker T Sounds Off On Taking Old Talent Off TV, Passing Of Don West
Booker T spoke about some current pro wrestling related topics on the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During the episode, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the recent passing of former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West, as well as his thoughts on how he favors taking older wrestlers off of television and putting younger talent on the show.
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings
Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite
During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW is set to hold their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV on Wednesday, January 4th from inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and it will be headlined by current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against Kazuchika Okada. The show will...
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Tony Schiavone Talks About Ricky Starks Having A Ton Of Potential For AEW
Ricky Starks has an "Absolute" ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the "What Happened When?" podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how...
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
Carmelo Hayes Talks Still Having Unfinished Business In WWE NXT
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics such as how there has been talk of him being called up to the WWE main roster and how excited he is for being on either RAW or SmackDown and the matchups he will be having, but he is still unfinished business in WWE NXT and that is the WWE NXT Championship.
Scrypts Reflects On His Road To WWE
What lead recent NXT debutant Scrypts to the world of professional wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former Cirque du Soleil performer himself?. During the latest recording of the Tapis Rogue! podcast, the artist formerly known as Reggie reflected on his road to WWE. Featured below is an excerpt...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
