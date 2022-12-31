Read full article on original website
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Scrypts Reflects On His Road To WWE
What lead recent NXT debutant Scrypts to the world of professional wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former Cirque du Soleil performer himself?. During the latest recording of the Tapis Rogue! podcast, the artist formerly known as Reggie reflected on his road to WWE. Featured below is an excerpt...
CJ "Lana" Perry Says She's Willing To Shut Down Premium Content Website To Return To WWE
Lana is willing to shut down her website to return to WWE. CJ "Lana" Perry recently appeared as a guest on The Bailey Show for an interview, during which she spoke about being willing to shut down her premium content website to make a WWE comeback. Featured below is an...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon
Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Jim Ross Talks Vince McMahon Releasing Chyna From WWE Due To Her Demand For A Big Money Contract
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Chyna wanted a WWE contract worth $1 million and how she was let go by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as they could not give her the contract she wanted.
Taya Valkyrie On What Sets The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division Apart From Other Women's Division
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on the Retro Chat podcast to discuss a number of topics such as what she thinks sets the IMPACT Wrestling knockouts division apart from the women's division of other promotions. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I definitely think that we are,...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of First WWE Raw Show Of 2023
Bronson Reed has issued a violence warning to one particular WWE Superstar. Ahead of the first Monday Night Raw show of 2023, Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura. "I like to start the new year choosing violence," Reed wrote via his official Twitter page. "Hey Shinsuke Nakamura,...
Booker T Reveals He Was Initially Told Not To Do The Spinaroonie When He First Came To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how when he first came to WWE from WCW he was told not to shake anybody’s hand, acknowledge anybody or even do the Spinaroonie.
Bobby Fish Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Match Of The Year For 2022
What was Bobby Fish's favorite wrestling match of 2022?. The former WWE NXT and AEW star and recent boxing competitor revealed the answer during the latest episode of the Undisputed podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where Fish talks about the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between GUNTHER...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
