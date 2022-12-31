ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project

Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
Sasha Banks Fuels Rumors: "Don't Be Afraid To Start Over Again ..."

The Sasha Banks rumors continue. After making headlines for filing for a trademark , "The Boss" has the wrestling world talking about following a recent tweet shared via her official Twitter feed. On Sunday, Banks took to Twitter and shared a photo that read, "Don't be afraid to start over...
Jim Cornette Says Fans Will Stop Caring About FTR After Recent String Of Losses

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he thinks the pro wrestling fans will lose interest and stop caring about FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) after losing their last few matches.
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997

During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon

Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos

There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings

Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Tony Schiavone Talks About Ricky Starks Having A Ton Of Potential For AEW

Ricky Starks has an "Absolute" ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the "What Happened When?" podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how...

