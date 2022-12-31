Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project
Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
Ric Flair Talks About His New Peacock Documentary, Long-Lost Brother Wanting To Meet Him
Ric Flair recently spoke with the folks from Metro U.K. to promote his new Peacock TV "WOOOOOO! Becoming Ric Flair" documentary. During the discussion, "The Nature Boy" gave his thoughts on the new special chronicling his life-and-career. “I thought it was very fair, very good. I thought, once again with...
Sasha Banks Fuels Rumors: "Don't Be Afraid To Start Over Again ..."
The Sasha Banks rumors continue. After making headlines for filing for a trademark , "The Boss" has the wrestling world talking about following a recent tweet shared via her official Twitter feed. On Sunday, Banks took to Twitter and shared a photo that read, "Don't be afraid to start over...
Jim Cornette Says Fans Will Stop Caring About FTR After Recent String Of Losses
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he thinks the pro wrestling fans will lose interest and stop caring about FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) after losing their last few matches.
Ricky Starks Talks About Comparisons To The Rock: "I Have This Effeminate, Sassy Attitude"
These are the words that Ricky Starks thinks sums up his similarities to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "The Absolute One" spoke about the constant comparisons people make between himself and WWE legend The Rock during a recent interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast. “I go out there...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997
During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon
Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings
Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Tony Schiavone Talks About Ricky Starks Having A Ton Of Potential For AEW
Ricky Starks has an "Absolute" ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the "What Happened When?" podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
