Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)

Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed

For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
COLORADO STATE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown

The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
FLORIDA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17

Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the first Raw of the new year and the show is set to take place from Nashville. WWE will be kicking things off with two big title matches as Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
NASHVILLE, TN
rajah.com

AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
rajah.com

Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom

-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
rajah.com

Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega

During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Reflects On MJF Promo, AEW Title Match & More

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his promo showdown with MJF, his AEW World Championship match and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the MJF promo...
rajah.com

Will Ospreay Reveals His Favorite Kenny Omega Match Of All-Time

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada. Will Ospreay named this as his favorite match involving "The Cleaner" during a recent Fightful.com interview promoting his own showdown against The Elite leader at Wrestle Kingdom 17. "The second Kenny and Okada match at Dominion when they went to a 60-minute time limit draw,"...
rajah.com

Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997

During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
rajah.com

Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite

During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
rajah.com

Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...

