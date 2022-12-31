Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
News On Ticket Sales For WWE NXT's Vengeance Day Event
WWE is set to hold their NXT Vengeance Day Event on Saturday, February 4th inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to WrestleTix, the PPV Event has sold 2,972 tickets and there are 1,593 tickets left. The total seating capacity of WWE NXT's Vengeance Day Event is 4,565.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Tony Schiavone Talks About Ricky Starks Having A Ton Of Potential For AEW
Ricky Starks has an "Absolute" ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the "What Happened When?" podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how...
Billie Starkz Reflects On Her AEW Dark Experience
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings
Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite
During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
Jim Cornette On If He Still Hates Shawn Michaels Up To This Day
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he doesn't know if he really ever hated WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels and how he has never felt the way he did about Donald Trump with the WWE Hall of Famer. Cornette also talked about how Michaels was a great worker and a great f*cking performer in the ring, but he was just an annoying f*cking prima donna motherf*cker to be around and those days it was just an annoying f*cking period of time in his life and Michaels was an unprofessional f*ck to be around to get along with or deal with.
Mick Foley Reflects On WWE Superstar Refusing To Sell For Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. “No [on if he...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/5/2023 Episode): Nashville, TN.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/5/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/2, click here.
Bruce Prichard On Who The Late Great Don West Really Was
WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to his "Something To Wrestle With" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how the late great Don West not only worked in TNA Wrestling as a color commentator, but he's also the person who made TNA profitable and he even did all of their merchandising. Prichard also talked about how the late great Don West would always figure out ways to make things happen and he is just an absolute class act, who he learned an awful lot from.
