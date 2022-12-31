Read full article on original website
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Darby Allin Offers High Praise For Nick Wayne, Recalls Giving Him AEW Contract At DEFY Event
Darby Allin thinks highly of Nick Wayne. During a recent Kiro 7 News interview, the charismatic AEW performer reflected on presenting the wrestling prospect with his All Elite Wrestling contract back in February of 2021 after he competed in a match at a DEFY Wrestling event. "To have that moment...
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite
During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 13 matches such as Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels, Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone, Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz, Leon Ruffin vs. Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta and Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Eric Bischoff Talks About MMA/Wrestling Fans, How Much Brock Lesnar Helped Both Sports
How big of a role did Brock Lesnar play in the increase of fans in MMA and pro wrestling?. Eric Bischoff looked at this topic, as well as MMA and pro wrestling fans in general during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Featured below are some of the...
Carmelo Hayes Talks Still Having Unfinished Business In WWE NXT
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics such as how there has been talk of him being called up to the WWE main roster and how excited he is for being on either RAW or SmackDown and the matchups he will be having, but he is still unfinished business in WWE NXT and that is the WWE NXT Championship.
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon
Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
