Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17

Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business

What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Nyla Rose Talks Fantasy Lead-In To AEW Dynamite

During her recent chat with Fightful, former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Nyla Rose discussed a "pure fantasy world lead-in" to AEW Dynamite. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where "The Native Beast" touches on this topic:. “My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said....
AEW Announces 13 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 13 matches such as Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels, Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone, Jora Johl vs. Jarett Diaz, Leon Ruffin vs. Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta and Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Still Having Unfinished Business In WWE NXT

Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics such as how there has been talk of him being called up to the WWE main roster and how excited he is for being on either RAW or SmackDown and the matchups he will be having, but he is still unfinished business in WWE NXT and that is the WWE NXT Championship.
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon

Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos

There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.

