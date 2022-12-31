ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Nash Offers High Praise For Batista's Work In New Netflix Project

Kevin Nash was impressed with Dave Bautista's work in a new Netflix project. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend gave props to Batista for his work in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." “I thought Batista was good in it," Nash...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Still Having Unfinished Business In WWE NXT

Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Stephanie Chase on a number of topics such as how there has been talk of him being called up to the WWE main roster and how excited he is for being on either RAW or SmackDown and the matchups he will be having, but he is still unfinished business in WWE NXT and that is the WWE NXT Championship.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
Konnan Reacts To Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo's Missed AAA Bookings

Why did All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo fail to appear at last week's AAA Noche De Campeones event?. Who better to ask than AAA creative consultant Konnan?. During the latest edition of his own Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained the reason behind the former AAA...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business

What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom

-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
Scrypts Reflects On His Road To WWE

What lead recent NXT debutant Scrypts to the world of professional wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former Cirque du Soleil performer himself?. During the latest recording of the Tapis Rogue! podcast, the artist formerly known as Reggie reflected on his road to WWE. Featured below is an excerpt...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997

During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega

During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...

