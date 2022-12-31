ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Bobby Fish Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Match Of The Year For 2022

What was Bobby Fish's favorite wrestling match of 2022?. The former WWE NXT and AEW star and recent boxing competitor revealed the answer during the latest episode of the Undisputed podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where Fish talks about the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between GUNTHER...
rajah.com

Top MLW Star Is No Longer Under Contract With The Company

According to PWInsider.com, top MLW Star Mads Krugger is no longer under contract with the company as the two sides came to terms on his release. The report also notes that the agreement happened several months back, but it only went into effect last January 1st, 2023. Krugger singed with...
rajah.com

Live Musical Performance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17

Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
rajah.com

Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom

-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
rajah.com

Backstage News on WWE's WrestleMania Plans; Rousey vs. Lynch No Longer Scheduled

-- WWE's biggest event of the year - WrestleMania - is now on the horizon, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around who will be appearing at the show as well as what the matches are scheduled to be at the top of the card. As way back as last year, it was believed that one of the headline matches would be Becky Lynch returning and taking on Ronda Rousey - a bout that was penciled in by Vince McMahon when he led creative. However, multiple sources are now confirming that that match is no longer planned with Rousey possibly going against Rhea Ripley instead. Fightfulselect.com reports that at least one talent believes Rousey will still be booked into a "big match" at the show.
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business

What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com

NWA Announces POWERRR To Air Exclusively On YouTube, Pay-Per-Views To Remain On FITE

NWA is back to one home for their weekly NWA POWERRR series. On Tuesday, the National Wrestling Alliance released an announcement confirming that their YouTube channel will be the exclusive home of the weekly series, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday night at 6:05pm EST. The NWA pay-per-views will remain...
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For WWE NXT's Vengeance Day Event

WWE is set to hold their NXT Vengeance Day Event on Saturday, February 4th inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to WrestleTix, the PPV Event has sold 2,972 tickets and there are 1,593 tickets left. The total seating capacity of WWE NXT's Vengeance Day Event is 4,565.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rajah.com

Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
rajah.com

Booker T Comments On Temporary NXT Commentary Gig Becoming Full-Time Job

Booker T is gonna hang around for a while. The pro wrestling star recently spoke on his Hall Of Fame podcast about. “It was only supposed to be until the end of December. Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see (he laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job. I’m full-time now," Booker T said. "I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night. Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re going to keep him on, find a spot for him on RAW or SmackDown, but his ass isn’t coming back to NXT. Booker T stole that spot."

Comments / 0

Community Policy