AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW is set to hold their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV on Wednesday, January 4th from inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and it will be headlined by current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against Kazuchika Okada. The show will...
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and it was previously announced that reigning AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode...
Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of First WWE Raw Show Of 2023
Bronson Reed has issued a violence warning to one particular WWE Superstar. Ahead of the first Monday Night Raw show of 2023, Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura. "I like to start the new year choosing violence," Reed wrote via his official Twitter page. "Hey Shinsuke Nakamura,...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/2/2023): Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN.
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues, as WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight with the first episode of the New Year. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this...
Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon
Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
Live Musical Performance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
Ric Flair's Last Match Full Event Now Available To Subscribers Of IMPACT Plus Streaming Service
Ric Flair's Last Match is now available for On Demand viewing. The official IMPACT Wrestling Twitter feed released a post this week promoting the Ric Flair's Last Match special event on their IMPACT Plus digital streaming service. "BREAKING: The FULL Ric Flair's Last Match event is available NOW for subscribers...
Taya Valkyrie On What Sets The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division Apart From Other Women's Division
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on the Retro Chat podcast to discuss a number of topics such as what she thinks sets the IMPACT Wrestling knockouts division apart from the women's division of other promotions. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I definitely think that we are,...
Will Ospreay Reveals His Favorite Kenny Omega Match Of All-Time
Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada. Will Ospreay named this as his favorite match involving "The Cleaner" during a recent Fightful.com interview promoting his own showdown against The Elite leader at Wrestle Kingdom 17. "The second Kenny and Okada match at Dominion when they went to a 60-minute time limit draw,"...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Booker T Comments On Temporary NXT Commentary Gig Becoming Full-Time Job
Booker T is gonna hang around for a while. The pro wrestling star recently spoke on his Hall Of Fame podcast about. “It was only supposed to be until the end of December. Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see (he laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job. I’m full-time now," Booker T said. "I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night. Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re going to keep him on, find a spot for him on RAW or SmackDown, but his ass isn’t coming back to NXT. Booker T stole that spot."
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
