rajah.com

AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
rajah.com

Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington and it was previously announced that reigning AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode...
rajah.com

Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of First WWE Raw Show Of 2023

Bronson Reed has issued a violence warning to one particular WWE Superstar. Ahead of the first Monday Night Raw show of 2023, Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura. "I like to start the new year choosing violence," Reed wrote via his official Twitter page. "Hey Shinsuke Nakamura,...
rajah.com

Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
rajah.com

Kazuchika Okada Doesn't Plan To Wrestle Outside Of NJPW Anytime Soon

Don't expect to see Kazuchika Okada outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling anytime soon. After stepping through "The Forbidden Door" for some work in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, the Japanese star spoke in a recent pre-Wrestle Kingdom 17 interview about how he doesn't plan to wrestle outside of NJPW for a long time.
rajah.com

Live Musical Performance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

A special musical performance will be featured on the first premium live event of the New Year for WWE. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., musical performer Hardy was in attendance in the front row. He would get involved in the Music City Street Fight between Solo Sikoa and Elias.
rajah.com

WWE News: Latest UUDD Playthrough, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- WWE Smackdown Superstar, New Day member, and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has added more content to his own UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. It's dark, it's creepy, and it's full of scares... and it's driving Austin...
rajah.com

Will Ospreay Reveals His Favorite Kenny Omega Match Of All-Time

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada. Will Ospreay named this as his favorite match involving "The Cleaner" during a recent Fightful.com interview promoting his own showdown against The Elite leader at Wrestle Kingdom 17. "The second Kenny and Okada match at Dominion when they went to a 60-minute time limit draw,"...
rajah.com

Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
rajah.com

Booker T Comments On Temporary NXT Commentary Gig Becoming Full-Time Job

Booker T is gonna hang around for a while. The pro wrestling star recently spoke on his Hall Of Fame podcast about. “It was only supposed to be until the end of December. Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see (he laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job. I’m full-time now," Booker T said. "I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night. Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re going to keep him on, find a spot for him on RAW or SmackDown, but his ass isn’t coming back to NXT. Booker T stole that spot."
rajah.com

Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.

