Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Nashville, TN. (1/2/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this week's show is two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
rajah.com
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
rajah.com
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997
During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
rajah.com
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
rajah.com
Mike Mondo Reveals Elijah Burke Turned Down Joining The Spirit Squad
Former WWE Star Mike Mondo (Mikey) recently appeared on the Cafe de Rene show to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow former WWE Star Elijah Burke turned down joining The Spirit Squad stable and how he did the right thing because he ended up having a really good and luscious wrestling career after that.
rajah.com
WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Has Now Been Made Available On Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last November 2022 after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2022 WWE Tribute to The Troops special aired on Saturday, December 17 and has now been made available on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
Bronson Reed Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura Ahead Of First WWE Raw Show Of 2023
Bronson Reed has issued a violence warning to one particular WWE Superstar. Ahead of the first Monday Night Raw show of 2023, Bronson Reed has issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura. "I like to start the new year choosing violence," Reed wrote via his official Twitter page. "Hey Shinsuke Nakamura,...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Reflects On WWE Superstar Refusing To Sell For Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Not everyone was lining up to sell for Joanie Laurer back in the days. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley spoke about Ahmed Johnson refusing to sell for Chyna back in the day in WWE during a recent installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. “No [on if he...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Never Wanting To Discuss The Montreal Screwjob Again
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he never wants to discuss the 1997 Survivor Series Event again in his life as. Well as thinking what was going through the mind of former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon when he said "Bret screwed Bret."
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Talks About Comparisons To The Rock: "I Have This Effeminate, Sassy Attitude"
These are the words that Ricky Starks thinks sums up his similarities to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "The Absolute One" spoke about the constant comparisons people make between himself and WWE legend The Rock during a recent interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast. “I go out there...
rajah.com
CJ "Lana" Perry Says She's Willing To Shut Down Premium Content Website To Return To WWE
Lana is willing to shut down her website to return to WWE. CJ "Lana" Perry recently appeared as a guest on The Bailey Show for an interview, during which she spoke about being willing to shut down her premium content website to make a WWE comeback. Featured below is an...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Vince McMahon Releasing Chyna From WWE Due To Her Demand For A Big Money Contract
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Chyna wanted a WWE contract worth $1 million and how she was let go by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as they could not give her the contract she wanted.
rajah.com
Booker T Reveals He Was Initially Told Not To Do The Spinaroonie When He First Came To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how when he first came to WWE from WCW he was told not to shake anybody’s hand, acknowledge anybody or even do the Spinaroonie.
rajah.com
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Comments / 0