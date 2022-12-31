Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro on a number of topics such as how she loves the fact that fellow former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks took her career into her own hands and she knows her worth and that she wants to be treated a certain way. AEW Star Saraya also spoke about how Sasha deserves all those things she is getting and wherever she ends up, she is gonna be happy for her.

