Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.

2 DAYS AGO