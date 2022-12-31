ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom

-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega

During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17

Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Saraya Says Sasha Banks Knows Her Worth And That She Wants To Be Treated A Certain Way

Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro on a number of topics such as how she loves the fact that fellow former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks took her career into her own hands and she knows her worth and that she wants to be treated a certain way. AEW Star Saraya also spoke about how Sasha deserves all those things she is getting and wherever she ends up, she is gonna be happy for her.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Booker T Sounds Off On Taking Old Talent Off TV, Passing Of Don West

Booker T spoke about some current pro wrestling related topics on the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During the episode, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the recent passing of former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West, as well as his thoughts on how he favors taking older wrestlers off of television and putting younger talent on the show.
Scrypts Reflects On His Road To WWE

What lead recent NXT debutant Scrypts to the world of professional wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former Cirque du Soleil performer himself?. During the latest recording of the Tapis Rogue! podcast, the artist formerly known as Reggie reflected on his road to WWE. Featured below is an excerpt...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business

What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Being The Elite (Ep. 329): Carnage & Cold Weather (Full Episode Video)

This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 2, 2022, episode number 329 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent 2022 year-end taping, this week's episode...
Mike Mondo Reveals Elijah Burke Turned Down Joining The Spirit Squad

Former WWE Star Mike Mondo (Mikey) recently appeared on the Cafe de Rene show to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow former WWE Star Elijah Burke turned down joining The Spirit Squad stable and how he did the right thing because he ended up having a really good and luscious wrestling career after that.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos

There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.

