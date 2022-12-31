Read full article on original website
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Report: Trinity "Naomi" Fatu Also Scheduled to be in Japan Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom
-- New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 that takes place later this week will feature an appearance from Mercedes Varnado, better or perhaps formerly known as Sasha Banks within WWE. PWInsider.com is now reporting that Banks' former tag team partner, Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is also expected to be in Japan for the event, though it's unclear if she will be wrestling at the event or appearing on camera or just in attendance.
Will Ospreay Talks Current NJPW Contract Ahead Of Title Defense Against Kenny Omega
During his recent chat with Fightful, urrent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay discussed the upcoming expiration of his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On the end of his NJPW contract:. “It’s flattering to know where people want me to show...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Shinsuke Nakamura On If He Will Attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura took part in the Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Event media scrum, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he will be making an appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “No, I don’t plan to [attend...
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Saraya Says Sasha Banks Knows Her Worth And That She Wants To Be Treated A Certain Way
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro on a number of topics such as how she loves the fact that fellow former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks took her career into her own hands and she knows her worth and that she wants to be treated a certain way. AEW Star Saraya also spoke about how Sasha deserves all those things she is getting and wherever she ends up, she is gonna be happy for her.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Booker T Reveals He Was Initially Told Not To Do The Spinaroonie When He First Came To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how when he first came to WWE from WCW he was told not to shake anybody’s hand, acknowledge anybody or even do the Spinaroonie.
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
Booker T Sounds Off On Taking Old Talent Off TV, Passing Of Don West
Booker T spoke about some current pro wrestling related topics on the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. During the episode, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the recent passing of former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West, as well as his thoughts on how he favors taking older wrestlers off of television and putting younger talent on the show.
Scrypts Reflects On His Road To WWE
What lead recent NXT debutant Scrypts to the world of professional wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former Cirque du Soleil performer himself?. During the latest recording of the Tapis Rogue! podcast, the artist formerly known as Reggie reflected on his road to WWE. Featured below is an excerpt...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW is set to hold their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV on Wednesday, January 4th from inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and it will be headlined by current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line against Kazuchika Okada. The show will...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be As Big Of A Star As He Became In WWE
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he didn't expect Seth Rollins to be as big of a star as he became in the WWE, but Gabe Sapolsky did. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I didn’t see...
Being The Elite (Ep. 329): Carnage & Cold Weather (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, January 2, 2022, episode number 329 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent 2022 year-end taping, this week's episode...
Mike Mondo Reveals Elijah Burke Turned Down Joining The Spirit Squad
Former WWE Star Mike Mondo (Mikey) recently appeared on the Cafe de Rene show to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow former WWE Star Elijah Burke turned down joining The Spirit Squad stable and how he did the right thing because he ended up having a really good and luscious wrestling career after that.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
