ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $221,000. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy