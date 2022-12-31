Read full article on original website
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Key points ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match:. (1) After beating Wolves 1-0 at the Molineux stadium on Saturday, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford for Premier League action against newly promoted Bournemouth. It was a great game week for United as they moved up to 4th place as the Reds’ victory in the West Midlands was aided by Spurs’ defeat to Aston Villa. Erik Ten Hag’s men are now 2 points clear with a game in hand of Tottenham who got themselves demoted to the 5th place.
Manchester City Deal for Máximo Perrone in ‘Final Stages’
Máximo Perrone is the latest name Manchester City fans will want to be acquainted with. Noted transfer expert, Fab Romano has the deal nearing final stages. The money seems right and the player could be a straight contributor as he is already a natural ‘6’ and a logical fit behind Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: A Tale Of Two Halves (And Liverpool Were Bad In Both)
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
Manchester City Draw vs Everton 1-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City were held at home in the final match of the 2022 calendar year. The club could not take advantage of the betterment of their side and missed a lot as the Toffees only needed that one goal to seal a tie. We move on to the reaction- Pep...
Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players
Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City
Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear. A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings
Well. That happened. TottenhamHotspur hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and made them look like Manchester City. Spurs conceded two goals — again — to a Premier League opponent but wasn’t able to muster a comeback this time around, falling 2-0. Villa’s Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers.
Virgil van Dijk a “Perfect Fit” for Liverpool, Says Peter Krawietz
On this day, five years ago, Virgil van Dijk became a Liverpool player. And assistant coach Peter Krawietz recalls the factors that attracted them to sign him to begin with. “We had strong centre-halves and were already on a high level but we were searching for a way to improve further – and for that, it’s clear that you need the best players you can get. We saw that Virgil can be the one”, he said.
Chelsea reach ‘total agreement’ with AS Monaco for Benôit Badiashile transfer — reports
Chelsea have reportedly reached “total agreement” with AS Monaco for the transfer of defender Benôit Badiashile. The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first with the news, pegging the transfer fee around €37-38m. Subsequent reports have rounded that up to €40m. The medical is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the 21-year-old center back then joining the team “immediately” on a 6.5-year contract (to 2029). Given the transfer fee, one would expect him to go into the first-team straight away — one for the future, but also for the present.
On This Day (2nd January 2017): Sunderland come back from behind twice to draw against Liverpool
To set the scene for this fixture we may as well go back to the fun and games that was the summer of 2016. We’d just come off the back of a season in the Premier League that finally provided optimism for the future and we looked forward to England taking part in the upcoming European Championships.
