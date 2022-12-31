VAN WERT — A fight is brewing over proceeds from a long-time levy that has Delphos Senior Citizens Inc. crying foul. The director and board members of Delphos Senior Citizens Inc. confronted the director and board president of the Van Wert County Council on Aging on Thursday in the Van Wert County Commissioners’ office to find out why they’re only getting some of the money Delphos voters have continually approved for years.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO