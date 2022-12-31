Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
Destin Log
Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida
Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
Destin Log
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
Escambia Co. finishes fire safety campaign with 16 red bulbs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green,” Escambia County Fire Rescue placed a total of 16 red bulbs on the wreaths between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. The county said throughout the duration of “Keep the Wreath Green,” the City of Pensacola managed to have one residential structure […]
floridasportfishing.com
Targeting Inshore Blackfin Tuna on Florida’s Panhandle
Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
9 homicides in 2022, 1 remains unsolved; Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked nine homicide cases in 2022 resulting in 13 deaths. OCSO said a deadly shooting on Okaloosa Island days before 2022 began also remains unsolved. The department located the victim’s vehicle days later but is seeking input from the public on any of these unsolved cases. […]
ECSO locates missing, endangered woman
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
niceville.com
Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
Florida woman allegedly left son alone with no food, in unsanitary home: SRCSO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving her son in unsanitary conditions with no food, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Marylnn Kim Brock, 37, was charged with child neglect on Jan. 1, 2023. According to deputies, on Dec. 7, […]
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO
CORRECTION: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office clarified an earlier news release. Chloe Collen Davidson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a […]
Comments / 0