Navarre, FL

WKRG News 5

2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Destin's Lauren Adams to compete on the pageant stage for Miss Florida

Wearing the sash and crown to represent Destin at the Destin Fishing Rodeo, community events and parades is one thing, but now Lauren Adams is taking it to a bigger stage. Adams, now 21 and a student at the University of West Florida, was crowned Miss Pensacola in September and will be representing Pensacola at the Miss Florida USA pageant in May at Coral Springs.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more

With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. finishes fire safety campaign with 16 red bulbs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green,” Escambia County Fire Rescue placed a total of 16 red bulbs on the wreaths between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. The county said throughout the duration of “Keep the Wreath Green,” the City of Pensacola managed to have one residential structure […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
floridasportfishing.com

Targeting Inshore Blackfin Tuna on Florida’s Panhandle

Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.
DESTIN, FL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO locates missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO

CORRECTION: The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office clarified an earlier news release. Chloe Collen Davidson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

