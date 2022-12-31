Read full article on original website
Related
Japan's Kishida urges companies to give wage hikes that exceed inflation
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference.
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'
TAIPEI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan plans to give cash payouts of nearly $200 to every citizen this year, Premier Su Tseng-chang announced on Wednesday, saying the island's economic growth will be shared by everyone.
Highly processed foods may be as addictive as tobacco or alcohol, according to new research
Highly processed foods may be addictive and are linked to cognitive decline. Nutritionist Keri Glassman joins "CBS Mornings" for tips on how to identify processed foods and replace them with healthier alternatives.
China vows "countermeasures" to "unacceptable" new COVID restrictions on Chinese travelers
Beijing — The Chinese government has blasted COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. "We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are...
The facts about the legal battle over Title 42 and what its end could mean for U.S. border policy
A decades-old debate around how the U.S. should treat migrants who enter the country without legal permission, including those seeking asylum, has been recently reignited by disagreements over whether the government should end the so-called Title 42 pandemic-era border restrictions. Since March 2020, when the Trump administration cited the emerging...
New laws and regulations that will be enacted in 2023 across the U.S.
From Times Square to California, millions across the United States celebrated the new year. 2023 will represent a a year of new laws, new regulations and new changes for many Americans. Charlie De Mar has more about what to look for in 2023.
CBS News
586K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0