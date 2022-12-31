ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC trooper in health fight after discovery of rare cancer

By Ryan Harper, Shannon Baker
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change.

Earlier this year, NC State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered that he had Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer that is similar to Lymphoma and bone cancer.

Recently, The Highway Patrol Chapter of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation started a page to help assist the Martin family financially. Click here to see donate.

In this interview, Shannon Baker talks with the Martin family about how this diagnosis changed their lives, how they plan on tackling this news head-on and much more.

View the video to find out more.

