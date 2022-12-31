ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
Markets Insider

From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022

The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes spooked investors away from speculative bets like crypto in 2022. The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius. Despite market doldrums, Wall Street giants like BlackRock inked majors crypto-related deals. Crypto endured major blows this year...
cryptoglobe.com

How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
astaga.com

Peter Schiff Says Get Ready For Worse Inflation, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?

Economist Peter Schiff has been in sturdy opposition to bitcoin for a very long time, and his stance on the digital asset has not modified over time. Nonetheless, current forecasts from the economist may really be in favor of bitcoin in the event that they do come to cross. Simply earlier than the top of the 12 months 2022, Schiff shared his ideas about inflation, the US greenback, and the place he believes each of those are headed.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Bottom Approaching Fast, Time To Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin value held over the essential assist of $16.5K and begins the yr with an upside transfer. Within the final 24 hours, Bitcoin value noticed a rebound of practically 2%, with essentially the most upside transfer coming in simply an hour round 8 AM UTC. Bitcoin value is at present...
astaga.com

Is Solana dead? Top projects flee the blockchain

Solana has shed 95% of its worth, falling from $54.5 billion to $4.4 billion. Its affiliation with Sam Bankman-Fried has precipitated additional bearish value motion. Prime tasks have fled the blockchain this yr, with concern over long-term way forward for Solana. For cryptocurrency buyers, the yr 2022 was one to...
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300

Ethereum is shifting increased above $1,220 in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may rise additional if there’s a clear transfer above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance ranges. Ethereum is making an attempt a recent enhance above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance ranges. The value is now buying and...
astaga.com

Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023

Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the beginning of the brand new 12 months. These predictions come from distinguished personalities within the house who’ve shared the place they suppose the value of the digital asset is headed. A few of these are bullish whereas others err extra on the bearish aspect. Listed here are the highest 5 bitcoin predictions for the 12 months 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy