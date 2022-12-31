Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana climbs above $10 as entire market turns green
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $10 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $806.96 billion — up 1.35%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market caps grew 1.09% to $322.14 billion and 1.74% to $148.95 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded profits...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022
The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes spooked investors away from speculative bets like crypto in 2022. The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius. Despite market doldrums, Wall Street giants like BlackRock inked majors crypto-related deals. Crypto endured major blows this year...
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
CNBC
Apple and Amazon lost a 'staggering' $800 billion in market cap in 2022. Here's what that looks like
Apple and Amazon were the biggest losers of market value in 2022. The stocks' losses dwarf other well-known tech names. The two stocks were the biggest losers of market cap in 2022. Apple shed $846.34 billion in value and Amazon lost $834.06 billion. Market cap measures the combined value of all of a company's stock.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
astaga.com
Peter Schiff Says Get Ready For Worse Inflation, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
Economist Peter Schiff has been in sturdy opposition to bitcoin for a very long time, and his stance on the digital asset has not modified over time. Nonetheless, current forecasts from the economist may really be in favor of bitcoin in the event that they do come to cross. Simply earlier than the top of the 12 months 2022, Schiff shared his ideas about inflation, the US greenback, and the place he believes each of those are headed.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Bottom Approaching Fast, Time To Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin value held over the essential assist of $16.5K and begins the yr with an upside transfer. Within the final 24 hours, Bitcoin value noticed a rebound of practically 2%, with essentially the most upside transfer coming in simply an hour round 8 AM UTC. Bitcoin value is at present...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Issues Dire Altcoin Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The crypto analyst who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) this year is now issuing a warning to investors about an impending altcoin implosion. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 694,900 Twitter followers that while the financial markets may look bad, the conditions look even worse for altcoins. “The entire...
astaga.com
Is Solana dead? Top projects flee the blockchain
Solana has shed 95% of its worth, falling from $54.5 billion to $4.4 billion. Its affiliation with Sam Bankman-Fried has precipitated additional bearish value motion. Prime tasks have fled the blockchain this yr, with concern over long-term way forward for Solana. For cryptocurrency buyers, the yr 2022 was one to...
Business Insider
Brace for stock market frustration in 2023 – but there won't be a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but that investors can still "pick their spots". Doll...
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300
Ethereum is shifting increased above $1,220 in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may rise additional if there’s a clear transfer above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance ranges. Ethereum is making an attempt a recent enhance above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance ranges. The value is now buying and...
astaga.com
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the beginning of the brand new 12 months. These predictions come from distinguished personalities within the house who’ve shared the place they suppose the value of the digital asset is headed. A few of these are bullish whereas others err extra on the bearish aspect. Listed here are the highest 5 bitcoin predictions for the 12 months 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
