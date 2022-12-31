Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Max Domi on the trade rumors, and the Chicago Blackhawks trade bait board
Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi on the trade rumors: “It’s part of being a pro, part of the territory. You have a job to write stories & where you get your sources, sometimes I don’t know, but you guys seem to have an idea of what’s going to happen. End of the day, our job doesn’t change.”
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
Comments / 0