January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.

