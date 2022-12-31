ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

piratesandprincesses.net

Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 1, 2023)

Happy New Year to everyone! Whether you stay awake until midnight to welcome in 2023 or ignore those celebrations, we all need to eat. In 2023, Universal Orlando continues to be a fun place to dine. With Mardi Gras season arriving next month, Universal Orlando guests will enjoy cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations worldwide in February. Until then, Universal Orlando guests can discover other quality dining options with the “Top Three Things” articles.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

ALL the Ways To Save on Your 2023 Disney World Vacation

Happy New Year from the Most Magical Place on Earth!. A new year means NEW opportunities to plan the ultimate Disney World trip, and whether you’ve already planned yours or are just getting started — we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up all the current and upcoming discounts you might find around Disney World — so let’s check them out!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
ORLANDO, FL
tampabeacon.com

Citrus Park Town Center entertainment attraction coming this spring

CITRUS PARK — An exciting new entertainment attraction will make you want to race over to the Citrus Park Town Center when it opens its doors in the spring. With one location already open in Sanford and more planned, company officials say what makes Elev8 Fun a go-to destination is how it offers everything under one roof when most venues are standalone single-concept venues. The new entertainment hub features classic arcade area, bowling, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, a ropes course, axe throwing, and a virtual reality zone.
CITRUS PARK, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Good News for Banana Bread Fans at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs

Despite having a location in the East End Market of Orlando, the Disney Springs location of Gideon’s Bakehouse creates a long queue daily. Since the official grand opening of this Disney Springs location on Jan 16, 2021, the enthusiasm for these cookies has continued going strong. Also, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveils a new monthly cookie along with cakes, cold brew, and merchandise each month. In addition, they opened the new year with an announcement to make all Banana Bread fans happy. Butterscotch fans have good news, also.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

ROUNDUP: New bars and restaurants that opened in 2022

Here at Bungalower, we regularly cover the “Comings and Goings” of local businesses in our coverage area in downtown Orlando and Winter Park’s “bungalow neighborhoods” and 2022 kept us pretty busy. In fact, there were too many new openings to share in detail so below you’ll find links to 13 of the most recent openings followed by headlines to the rest, dating back to the beginning of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for January 2023

January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!

Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
