4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 1, 2023)
Happy New Year to everyone! Whether you stay awake until midnight to welcome in 2023 or ignore those celebrations, we all need to eat. In 2023, Universal Orlando continues to be a fun place to dine. With Mardi Gras season arriving next month, Universal Orlando guests will enjoy cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations worldwide in February. Until then, Universal Orlando guests can discover other quality dining options with the “Top Three Things” articles.
allears.net
ALL the Ways To Save on Your 2023 Disney World Vacation
Happy New Year from the Most Magical Place on Earth!. A new year means NEW opportunities to plan the ultimate Disney World trip, and whether you’ve already planned yours or are just getting started — we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up all the current and upcoming discounts you might find around Disney World — so let’s check them out!
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WDW News Today
WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters
As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
citysurfingorlando.com
Out And About: A New Publix Has Opened at Town Center at O-Town West
A new Publix has opened close to Walt Disney World, at the new Town Center at O-TownWest development, and I went to check it out. It’s a beautiful store with some features I haven’t seen in my local Publix in Dr. Phillips and Regency Village. What first grabbed...
allears.net
You Might Rethink Staying at a Disney World Hotel After You See This House!
Disney World hotels have some great theming to keep us immersed in the Disney parks while we’re on vacation. But what if you could buy a Disney-themed vacation home in Disney’s backyard?. According to Orlando Business Journal, Park Square’s Parasido Grande community will soon be opening and the...
tampabeacon.com
Citrus Park Town Center entertainment attraction coming this spring
CITRUS PARK — An exciting new entertainment attraction will make you want to race over to the Citrus Park Town Center when it opens its doors in the spring. With one location already open in Sanford and more planned, company officials say what makes Elev8 Fun a go-to destination is how it offers everything under one roof when most venues are standalone single-concept venues. The new entertainment hub features classic arcade area, bowling, go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, a ropes course, axe throwing, and a virtual reality zone.
Downtown Orlando block party prepares for New Year’s Eve festivities
ORLANDO, Fla. — We are hours away from 2023. Orlando bars are gearing up for big crowds and a busy New Year’s Eve as people pack downtown. In Thornton Park, a street party will start in a couple of hours. 6,500 people are expected to attend the block...
piratesandprincesses.net
Good News for Banana Bread Fans at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs
Despite having a location in the East End Market of Orlando, the Disney Springs location of Gideon’s Bakehouse creates a long queue daily. Since the official grand opening of this Disney Springs location on Jan 16, 2021, the enthusiasm for these cookies has continued going strong. Also, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveils a new monthly cookie along with cakes, cold brew, and merchandise each month. In addition, they opened the new year with an announcement to make all Banana Bread fans happy. Butterscotch fans have good news, also.
bungalower
ROUNDUP: New bars and restaurants that opened in 2022
Here at Bungalower, we regularly cover the “Comings and Goings” of local businesses in our coverage area in downtown Orlando and Winter Park’s “bungalow neighborhoods” and 2022 kept us pretty busy. In fact, there were too many new openings to share in detail so below you’ll find links to 13 of the most recent openings followed by headlines to the rest, dating back to the beginning of the year.
lacademie.com
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park to stay closed for maintenance, inspections after power failure
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Wheel – a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando – will remain closed for "a few days" while technical teams perform maintenance and investigate why the attraction seemingly sparked and lost power on Saturday night while people were on it, the park said in a statement.
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
momcollective.com
Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for January 2023
January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.
Protesters gather at Orlando venue to oppose 'Drag Queen Christmas' show under investigation by DeSantis
Hundreds of protesters and supporters assembled outside of The Plaza Live venue in Orlando, Florida, where a "Drag Queen Christmas" show was put on Wednesday night.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Might Want to LEAVE Disney World For This New Donut Shop!
Staying at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii is a total bucket list item for many!. Flying out to an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean might not be an everyday possibility for many though — no matter how badly we want to try Mickey shave ice while laying by the pool!
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
