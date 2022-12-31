ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Panthers owner talks to Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search. Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation. The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks. Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a...
Bills Safety Remains in Critical Condition Tuesday

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday, ESPN and the NFL report. WJTV’s sister station WIVB in Buffalo’s Sports Director Josh Reed says on Twitter that he “just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100% oxygen and is now down to 50%. Says the family is hanging […]
Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
