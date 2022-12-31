CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search. Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation. The Panthers’ head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks. Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO