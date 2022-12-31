Read full article on original website
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
An inflection point for GOATs: Please quiet quit these 'banished words' moving forward
When was the last time you called someone a GOAT? Or declared an "inflection point," or answered a yes-or-no question with "absolutely"?. Probably too recently, say the faculty of Lake Superior State University, the Michigan college that releases an annual list of words that they say deserve to be "banished" from our vocabularies over "misuse, overuse and uselessness."
Sleekly sentimental, 'Living' plays like an 'Afterschool Special' for grownups
When historians look back on the COVID-19 years, they'll be struck by how those many months of anxiety and social distancing led countless people to ask themselves big existential questions: Have I been doing the work I really want to do? Have I been living the way I really want to live? Or have I been simply coasting as my life passes by?
Canada and Australia impose COVID testing requirements on travelers from China
BEIJING — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic. Australian...
Don't think of Africa as a hungry child, says a champion of Africa's food prowess
You might not know it, but you're probably consuming food that comes from Africa on a daily basis. Yet between sips of Ethiopian single-origin light roast coffee, our thoughts of African agriculture might be of destitute farmland and impoverished faces wanting for more. Ndidi Nunweli believes that perspective is profoundly...
Baby's outraged mom takes to TikTok after toy spews crude jokes in place of songs and sounds
A mom took to social media platform TikTok to vent her anger over a toy given to her baby by a family member. The toy's audio contained lewd jokes instead of age-appropriate songs and sounds.
‘Impossible to continue’: Sanity to close remaining stores due to dominance of digital music
The dominance of digital music and streaming platforms has forced the closure of one of Australia’s most enduring retailers, with Sanity announcing it will close its 50 remaining stores by April. The company’s owner, Ray Itaoui, confirmed on Wednesday the music business would operate online only beyond that time....
At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor
CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AP) — The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. The parish priest wears his old vestments. The former mayor dedicated a plaque to him on City Hall, and residents up and down this picturesque hilltop town reminisce about hearing him play the piano behind the palace walls on cool summer evenings. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is particularly beloved in Castel Gandolfo, where he joined a centuries-long list of pontiffs who summered at the papal villa overlooking Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome. Benedict’s death has hit its residents hard, since many knew him personally, and...
NASA Apollo astronaut Walt Cunningham has died at age 90
One of the early Apollo astronauts has died. Walt Cunningham died Tuesday after complications from a fall. He was 90. Walt Cunningham flew in space just one time. His flight in 1968 was an important — and often forgotten one — for the lunar program. Cunningham was the...
