From U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall's office... Exactly two years ago today, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. was sworn in to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate. He’s been hard at work fighting to defend our Kansas values and way of life. From completing the 105 town hall listening tour across every county in Kansas to putting a stop to Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for our military, to visiting Kansans deployed in Germany, and more, Senator Marshall and our team accomplished a great deal in his second year in office.

