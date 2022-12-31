ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall fights to defend Kansas way of life in 2nd year

From U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall's office... Exactly two years ago today, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. was sworn in to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate. He’s been hard at work fighting to defend our Kansas values and way of life. From completing the 105 town hall listening tour across every county in Kansas to putting a stop to Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for our military, to visiting Kansans deployed in Germany, and more, Senator Marshall and our team accomplished a great deal in his second year in office.
KANSAS STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Great Bend Post

Chief justice: Judges' safety 'essential' to court system

WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
ARKANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy