Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Carroll County DCAT Awards Seasons Center $1,200 For Respite Service Program
The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has been awarded $1,200 from the Carroll County DCAT Project to expand respite care services for local children and their families. The funding will provide a variety of services to patients who have experienced a history of mental health challenges or trauma. Seasons Center Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm says, “We are very grateful for the funding the Carroll County DCAT grant has provided us. For children, this project will allow them to practice and utilize social skills while participating in the respite event. In addition, Seasons providers will work with them to mentor positive interactions with peers, teach and support coping skills, and provide a safe space for them to learn, grow, and interact.” She notes the effort has the added benefit of providing parents or caregivers the ability to rest and recharge while a child is participating in the program. Learn more about the Seasons Center for Behavioral Health by logging on to www.seasonscenter.org or by calling 1-800-242-5101.
1380kcim.com
Lori Sturm of Glidden
Lori Jean Sturm, age 64, of rural Glidden, IA, gained her wings on January 1, 2023 with her loving family by her side after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Pastor Rick Hamilton officiating.
1380kcim.com
Kathleen Janssen of Johnston
Kathleen (Hanigan) Janssen of Johnston, IA, and formerly of Churdan, IA, passed away on December 31, 2022, at her home in Johnston with her daughter by her side at the age of 97 years, just nine days short of reaching her 98th birthday. Mass of the Christian Burial will be...
1380kcim.com
CCSD Reconsideration Committee Meets Wednesday As They Reach Halfway Point Of Questioned Material Review
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) board-appointed Materials Reconsideration Committee meets tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss and vote on the next in a series of library books challenged by parents due to perceived objectionable content. Two books are on the docket: “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins and “Damsel” by Elana Arnold. The eight-person committee consists of teachers, media specialists, community members, and students. They will vote to determine if the materials in question are suitable to remain in the Carroll High School Library. The committee’s recommendation will be brought to the school board later this month for final approval. “Crank” and “Damsel” are the fourth and fifth books to be reviewed from the original 10 that concerned stakeholders listed. So far, the committee voted to recommend that reviewed materials remain on the library’s shelves, and the school board has approved those recommendations. The Jan. 4 meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Middle School Media Center. A copy of the agenda is included below.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
KCCI.com
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Templeton Rye Barrel Strength 2022
Editor’s Note: This whisk(e)y was provided to us as a review sample by the party behind it. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in house fire
CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
Fort Dodge plans for ice storm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — It’s a Monday, but still the observed New Year’s Day in the City of Fort Dodge. City employes are at home with their families. In the Public Works garage, the lights are on in the office, and Doug Barkema, the Public Works Operation Manager, and Brett Daniel, the Public Works Director, […]
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
1380kcim.com
Louise Klocke of Carroll
Louise Klocke, 97 of Carroll, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Casket Bearers will be Louises’ Family. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Sunday, Jan. 1: At 12:31 pm a deputy investigated a complaint of harassment in the 500 block of 5th St in Rippey. *In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an accusation, and...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Fire Displaces Residents of Two Units
Barely into the new year and Fort Dodge Fire Fighters we’re busy putting out it’s first home fire of the year. The fire was called in this morning at around 10 am to the multi family residence at 2665 — 2669 4th Avenue North Fort Dodge. According...
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
Cherokee, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cherokee. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
1380kcim.com
Leta Kruse of Glidden
Leta (Bushman) Kruse, age 103, of Glidden, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Addington Place in Carroll surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Glidden with Pastor Alan Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
1380kcim.com
Study Shows Monthly Carroll Household Bills Below State And National Averages
A recently released study from a personal finance assistance company shows Carroll residents tend to pay less than the state and national averages for monthly utility and other bills. According to data collected by Doxo, households in Carroll spend approximately $1,581 per month on all household bills. The Doxo study tracked the 10 most common bill types, such as mortgage or rent, auto loans, utilities, cable and internet, and mobile phones. Their data shows the typical mortgage for Carroll households is $1,010 per month, while renters pay around $629 per month. Monthly utility costs in Carroll averaged $221, automobile loans around $425, and cable/internet bills at $86. As for how the local figures compare on a broader scale, Carroll’s monthly household bills are approximately 21.1 percent below the national average of $2,003 and 11.4 percent below the state average of $1,784. A link to the full report can be found included below.
Comments / 0