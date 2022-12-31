The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has been awarded $1,200 from the Carroll County DCAT Project to expand respite care services for local children and their families. The funding will provide a variety of services to patients who have experienced a history of mental health challenges or trauma. Seasons Center Grants Project Administrator Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm says, “We are very grateful for the funding the Carroll County DCAT grant has provided us. For children, this project will allow them to practice and utilize social skills while participating in the respite event. In addition, Seasons providers will work with them to mentor positive interactions with peers, teach and support coping skills, and provide a safe space for them to learn, grow, and interact.” She notes the effort has the added benefit of providing parents or caregivers the ability to rest and recharge while a child is participating in the program. Learn more about the Seasons Center for Behavioral Health by logging on to www.seasonscenter.org or by calling 1-800-242-5101.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO