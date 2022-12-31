Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody after multiple police agencies responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a residence on the city's east side. Jamestown Police, Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, State Police, and Ellicott Town Police were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday and set up a perimeter outside the residence. Further investigation discovered that 32-year-old Wayne Snyder, Jr., who allegedly had the weapon, was inside. Snyder was arrested for allegedly entering the victim's residence. He was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree menacing, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and he is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Jamestown Police add that 23-year-old Damion Carlson and 25-year-old Jordan Thayer were also located inside the residence and were arrested on outstanding warrants. Carlson is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bail, while Thayer is being held on $1,500 bail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO