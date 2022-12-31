Read full article on original website
Related
DA: Man sentenced for raping victim in 2014
A final order of protection was issued for the victim, and it will remain in effect until 2033, the District Attorney's office said.
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara burglary
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
erienewsnow.com
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
Jamestown woman taken into custody after kicking police car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old woman has been charged after what originally was a call for a civil dispute in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to the initial complaint on the east side of the city, and discovered that Akeyia E. Thagard had an active bench warrants for the city of Jamestown.
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Incarcerated individual dies
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Dec. 23, at approximately 7:33 p.m., EMS crews from Cambria Fire Co. and Mercy Ambulance responded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual following an apparent suicide attempt. Life-saving measures were immediately taken by corrections personnel...
yourdailylocal.com
Edinboro Man Charged in Drug Bust
WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man was arrested in a Warren County Drug Task Force raid on Friday, Dec. 30. Matthew J. Kemper, 27, of Edinboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
Perry Police Department arrest Middlebury man on multiple felony charges
The Perry Police Department reported Tuesday the arrest of a Middlebury man on multiple felony charges.
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
chautauquatoday.com
Report of Person with a Weapon Leads to Three Arrests in Jamestown
Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody after multiple police agencies responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a residence on the city's east side. Jamestown Police, Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, State Police, and Ellicott Town Police were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday and set up a perimeter outside the residence. Further investigation discovered that 32-year-old Wayne Snyder, Jr., who allegedly had the weapon, was inside. Snyder was arrested for allegedly entering the victim's residence. He was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree menacing, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and he is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Jamestown Police add that 23-year-old Damion Carlson and 25-year-old Jordan Thayer were also located inside the residence and were arrested on outstanding warrants. Carlson is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bail, while Thayer is being held on $1,500 bail.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jackie M. Carlin 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs. On December 31, 2022, Troopers responded to Dysinger Road for a reported welfare check. Troopers located Carlin attempting to leave her residence by vehicle and initiated a vehicle and traffic stop. While interviewing Carlin, she exhibited indicators of drug impairment. Carlin was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Carlin refused to provide a chemical test of her blood.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville
Investigators said that Zeh went to the parking lot, cut off catalytic converters from vehicles, and stole them.
Man Charged For Buffalo Hate Crime Nabbed By US Marshals After Running
The long arm of the law seems to have finally caught up with a man who used to live in Franklinville, NY, and was allegedly involved in an incident on Hertel Ave. in Buffalo that resulted in him being indicted on hate crime charges. This story, which has gone on...
wesb.com
Allegany Sheriff Whitney Retires
Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney has officially retired from the force. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office NY Facebook page wished Whitney well on his retirement.
Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail
Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly committed suicide.
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
Comments / 3