Michigan State

wgvunews.org

Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state's 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer vetoes cannabis, retirement bills she says were ‘rushed through lame duck’

Before closing out the end of the year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month vetoed 11 marijuana, retirement and tax-related bills and signed into law another six bills passed by the GOP-majority Legislature.  This year, Democrats are in charge of both the House and the Senate.  Whitmer said in her veto letter to the Legislature on […] The post Whitmer vetoes cannabis, retirement bills she says were ‘rushed through lame duck’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up

WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
themanchestermirror.com

New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
Banana 101.5

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
urgence.tv

Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
themanchestermirror.com

COVID-19 in 2022: Deaths fall, but Michigan had 5th most in US

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 battered Michigan again in 2022, but vaccines and new treatments softened the blow of the pandemic in its third year. More than 8,900 died from the virus in Michigan this year, down from 15,000 in...
WLNS

Sparrow Welcomes First Birth of 2023

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
