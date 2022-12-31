Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state's 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, who...
Whitmer vetoes cannabis, retirement bills she says were ‘rushed through lame duck’
Before closing out the end of the year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month vetoed 11 marijuana, retirement and tax-related bills and signed into law another six bills passed by the GOP-majority Legislature. This year, Democrats are in charge of both the House and the Senate. Whitmer said in her veto letter to the Legislature on […] The post Whitmer vetoes cannabis, retirement bills she says were ‘rushed through lame duck’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist takes oath for second term
Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack administered the Lt. Governor's oath.
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
wcsx.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
Detroit News
Ex-Michigan GOP chair says Rudy Giuliani gave her COVID, details discord over false elector plot
Lansing — Laura Cox, former chairwoman of the Michigan GOP, told a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that she contracted COVID-19 from Rudy Giuliani and had concerns about the idea of Republicans signing certificates falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. "I just want to be...
urgence.tv
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
themanchestermirror.com
COVID-19 in 2022: Deaths fall, but Michigan had 5th most in US
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 battered Michigan again in 2022, but vaccines and new treatments softened the blow of the pandemic in its third year. More than 8,900 died from the virus in Michigan this year, down from 15,000 in...
WLNS
Sparrow Welcomes First Birth of 2023
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Comments / 0