taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council To Meet This Evening
A short Taylorville City Council meeting is scheduled for this evening at City Hall. The board will review an ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement for the second amendment to the Taylorville BDD agreement. The Mayor will also look to sign a change order for the roof repair.
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
WAND TV
Jacksonville High School delays start of school year due to building damage repairs
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Jacksonville High School postpones the start of the 2023 school year to Friday, January 7. According to school officials, the High School's start date is being pushed back due to unfinished repairs after damage to the school's 200 hall. The school will be using two consecutive emergency days,...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/2/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Supreme Court this past Saturday, on New Year’s Eve, delayed the implementation of the cashless bail system in Illinois, which was set to go into effect yesterday, on New Year’s Day. While dozens of states’ attorneys, county sheriffs, and county boards challenged the constitutionality of the cashless bail provision of the controversial SAFE-T Act, a Kankakee County judge’s ruling last week halted the implementation, but only in the 64 counties that filed the lawsuit, therefore creating confusion elsewhere in the state. In Saturday’s ruling, the Supreme Court said “The emergency motion for supervisory order is allowed in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois with the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act stayed during the appeal until further notice of this Court.” The State Attorney General’s Office has filed an appeal to the ruling.
rtands.com
ICC Approves Highway/Rail Grade Crossing Projects
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last month reported signing off on stipulated agreements to improve safety at highway/rail grade crossings in Fayette, Pike, Stephenson and McLean counties. The Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GDPF) will cover part of the projects’ expenses, according...
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Hear Reports from Committee Chairs on Children, Youth Programs at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club held their monthly business meeting with committee chairs reviewing local efforts for children and youth, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. The on-going “2 for 2” Kiwanis membership drive was reviewed, as was a questionnaire distributed and completed by Kiwanis members...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
wdbr.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
34 year old, Christine E Duckwitz, of Toledo was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for retail theft/disp merch/ <$300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released. 25 year old, Drew C Hester, of Mattoon was arrested by the Effingham County...
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
